Photos: SHANGHAI DOLLS World Premiere Cast in Rehearsals

Kiln Theatre in association with Paines Plough is presenting the upcoming world premiere of Shanghai Dolls by Amy Ng, directed by Joint Artistic Director of Paines Plough Katie Posner, playing from 3 April – 10 May. See rehearsal photos here!

Posner directs Gabby Wong (1899 and KAOS, Netflix) in the role of Lan Ping/Jiang Qing and Millicent Wong (The Crucible, Sheffield Crucible) as Li Lin/Sun Weishi in Amy Ng’s new play telling the untold story of two of the most influential women in Chinese history during the Cultural Revolution.

The creative team includes Jean Chan (Designer), Aideen Malone (Lighting Designer), Nicola T Chang (Composer & Sound Designer), Akhila Krishnan (Video Designer) and Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster (Movement Director), Holly Ellis (Associate Lighting Designer), Imy Wyatt Corner (Kiln-Mackintosh Resident Assistant Director).



