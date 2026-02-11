Photos: Rose Theatre and Children’s Theatre Partnership Present THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rose Theatre and Children’s Theatre Partnership will present THE BOY AT THE BACK OF THE CLASS, based on the novel by Onjali Q. Raúf, adapted by Nick Ahad, and directed by Monique Touko. Check out photos of the production.

The production is running through Sunday, February 22 at Rose Theatre, with press night held on Wednesday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Told from a child’s perspective, the story centers on a new student, Ahmet, who takes the empty chair at the back of the classroom. After his classmates learn that he has fled a war-torn country, they devise a plan to help reunite him with his family. The adaptation balances humor and emotional storytelling while exploring themes of friendship, displacement, and belonging.

The cast includes Serkan Avlik as Ahmet, Sasha Desouza-Willock as Alexa, Abdul-Malik Janneh as Michael, Petra Joan-Athene as Josie, Max Jordan as Brendan the Bully, Yash Kutty as Swing, Natasha Lewis as Mrs Khan/Mum, Eleanor Patel as Mrs Sanders/Shop Customer/Swing, Fedrat Sadat as Mr Musa/Police Officer/Swing, Jonny Warr as Tom, and Evie Weldon as Clarissa.

The creative team includes Director Monique Touko, Co-Revival Director Amy Crighton, Set and Costume Designer Lily Arnold, Lighting Designer Ryan Day, Sound Designer and Composer Giles Thomas, Movement Director Kloé Dean, Fight Director Maisie Carter, Casting Director Sophie Parrott CDG, Voice and Dialect Coach Salvatore Sorce, Associate Lighting Designer Charly Dunford, Associate Sound Designer Joe Dines, Costume Supervisor Natalia Alvarez, and Props Supervisor Eve Hawes.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan



Serkan Avlik

Sasha Desouza-Willock

Sasha Desouza-Willock and Serkan Avlik

Natasha Lewis and Sasha Desouza-Willock

Cast of The Boy at the Back of the Class

Cast of The Boy at the Back of the Class

Cast of The Boy at the Back of the Class