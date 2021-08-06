Photos: Rodgers and Hammerstein's CAROUSEL At Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 

Ahead of opening night on Monday 9th August, check out production photos from Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel, which plays until 25 September.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is celebrated for their innovative approach to musicals. Featuring a score that includes 'If I Loved You' and 'You'll Never Walk Alone', director Timothy Sheader reunites with Jesus Christ Superstar choreographer Drew McOnie.

The cast includes Carly Bawden (Julie Jordan), Declan Bennett (Billy Bigelow), John Pfumojena (Enoch Snow), Joanna Riding (Nettie Fowler) and Natasha May-Thomas (Louise Bigelow), Brendan Charleson (Mr Bascombe), Jo Eaton-Kent (Mrs Mullin), Sam Mackay (Jigger Craigin), Ediz Mahmut (Young Enoch) and Christina Modestou (Carrie Pipperidge). Ensemble members include Chanelle Jasmine Anthony, Craig Armstrong, William Atkinson, Shay Barclay, Sarah Benbelaid, Chrissy Brooke, Jack Butterworth. Madeline Charlemagne, Freya Field, Sebastian Goffin, Amie Hibbert, Tim Hodges, Lukas Hunt,Tessa Kadler Emily Langham, Lindsay McAllister, Matthew McKenna, Jack Mitchell, Charlotte Riby, Lisa Ritchie, Christopher Tendai and Daisy West.

Children include: Raphael Baron Cohen, Olivia Bart-Plange, Desmond Cole, Siahra Edmonson, Skye Hall, Matilda Hamilton, Jonah Herron, Isa Jones, Elliot Langley-Aybar, Maia, Jasmine Nyenya, Kelly Orbase, Jude O'Sullivan-Whiting, Nooh Rauf and Albie Salter.

Carousel is created by David Allen (associate set designer), Joanna Bowman (associate director), Lucy Casson (casting director), Tom Deering (music supervisor, arrangements & orchestrations), Mark Dickman (associate musical director), Molly Einchcomb (costume designer), Annie May Fletcher* (sound associate), Barbara Houseman (season associate director/voice and text director), Nick Lidster (sound designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (intimacy support), Simisola Majekodunmi* (lighting associate), Aideen Malone (lighting designer), Matthew Malone (Assistant Musical Director), Drew McOnie (choreographer), Ebony Molina (associate choreographer), Verity Naughton (children's casting director), James Orange (casting director), Susanna Peretz (wigs, hair & makeup designer), Tom Scutt (set designer & co-costume designer), Timothy Sheader (director), Jacob Sparrow (casting director), Kate Waters (fight director).

Learn more at www.openairtheatre.com or call 0333 400 3562.