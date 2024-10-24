Photos: Rehearsals for BALLET SHOES at the National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Theatre is presenting the first major stage adaptation of Noel Streatfeild’s best-selling book Ballet Shoes. Adapted by Kendall Feaver (The Almighty Sometimes), this family show will revitalise the beloved story, directed by Katy Rudd (The Ocean at the End of the Lane). Ballet Shoes will run in the Olivier theatre from 26 November 2024 to 22 February 2025. Check out rehearsal photos!

In a crumbling house full of dinosaur bones and fossils, three adopted sisters – Pauline, Petrova and Posy – are learning who they are and what they want to be. Under the watchful eyes and guidance of their guardian Sylvia, Nana, and some unlikely lodgers, they fight to pursue their individual passions. But in a world that wasn’t built for women with big ambitions, can they forge a future, keep their family together, and even learn a dance or two along the way?

Full casting for Ballet Shoes includes Stacy Abalogun (Ensemble), Eryck Brahmania (Ensemble), Cordelia Braithwaite (Ensemble), Michelle Cornelius (Ensemble), Sonya Cullingford (Winifred), Yanexi Enriquez (Petrova Fossil), Jenny Galloway (Nana), Courtney George (Ensemble), Georges Hann (Ensemble), Nadine Higgin (Theo Dane), Nuwan Hugh Perera (Ensemble), Philip Labey (Ensemble), Katie Lee (On Stage Swing), Helena Lymbery (Doctor Jakes), Sharol Mackenzie (Ensemble), Pearl Mackie (Sylvia), Xolisweh Ana Richards (Ballet Dancer + Ensemble), Sid Sagar (Jai Saran), Grace Saif (Pauline Fossil), Justin Salinger (GUM + Fidolia), Daisy Sequerra (Posy Fossil) and Katie Singh (Ensemble),

Directed by Katy Rudd with set designer Frankie Bradshaw, costume designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Ellen Kane, composer Asaf Zohar, dance arrangements and orchestrations Gavin Sutherland, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, video designer Ash J Woodward, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, classical coach Cira Robinson, dialect coach Penny Dyer, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, associate set designer Natalie Johnson, associate choreographer Jonathan Goddard and staff director Aaliyah Mckay.

Ballet Shoes will play in the Olivier theatre from 26 November 2024 to 22 February 2025, with the press performance on 5 December 2024. Recommended for ages 7+.

Tickets are on sale now, nationaltheatre.org.uk.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan and Cameron Slater Photography

