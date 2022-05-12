Photos: On the Red Carpet at the JERSEY BOYS Media Night
The cast is led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.
A media night for the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical, JERSEY BOYS took place at the Trafalgar Theatre on Wednesday 11 May.
The production is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.
JERSEY BOYS is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. The show is packed with hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.
JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.
Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce
Amy Hart
Ben
Chris Kowalski
Esther McVey
Freddie Cousin-Brown
Natalie Edwards
Hayley Palmer, Esther McVey, Larissa Eddie & Paula London
Michael Josepth Hardwick
Paula London
Precious