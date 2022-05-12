Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the JERSEY BOYS Media Night

The cast is led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi and Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito.

May. 12, 2022  

A media night for the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical, JERSEY BOYS took place at the Trafalgar Theatre on Wednesday 11 May.

JERSEY BOYS is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. The show is packed with hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.
JERSEY BOYS is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The production is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Amy Hart

Ben

Cheryl Baker

Chris Kowalski

Claire Sweeney

Esther McVey

Freddie Cousin-Brown

Hayley Palmer

Natalie Edwards

Larissa Eddie

Linda Robson

Hayley Palmer, Esther McVey, Larissa Eddie & Paula London

Michael Josepth Hardwick

Paula London

Precious

