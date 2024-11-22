Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse

The production opens on 16 December, with previews from 9 December, and runs until 8 February 2025.
Go inside the rehearsal for the UK premiere of Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 which marks new Artistic Director Tim Sheader’s directorial debut at the Donmar House. See the photos.
Sheader directs Declan Bennett (Pierre), Chumisa Dornford-May (Countess Natasha Rostova), Daniel Krikler (Fedya Dolokhov), Eugene McCoy (Prince Bolkonsky/Andrey), Annette McLaughlin (Marya Dimitriyevna), Maimuna Memon (Sonya Rostova), Jamie Muscato (Anatole), Cedric Neal (Balaga), Chloe Saracco (Mary) and Cat Simmons (Helene Kuragina Bezukhova), with Andrew Berlin, Kimberly Blake, Ali Goldsmith, Chihiro Kawasaki, Nitai Levi and Annie Majin.
Arriving in the glittering opulent world of Moscow High Society, the impulsive and romantic Natasha Rostova awaits the return of her fiancé from the front lines. But when she falls under the spell of an intoxicating aristocrat, it is up to the unlikely hero, Pierre, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation.
Inspired by a scandalous slice of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, multi-award-winning Dave Malloy’s dazzling, genre-defying musical is a ravishing party from start to finish.
Nominated for 12 Tony Awards on Broadway, this brand new Donmar production is directed by Artistic Director Tim Sheader in its UK premiere. His international Olivier Award-winning musical productions include Jesus Christ Superstar and Into the Woods.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
