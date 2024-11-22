News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse

The production opens on 16 December, with previews from 9 December, and runs until 8 February 2025.

By: Nov. 22, 2024
Go inside the rehearsal for the UK premiere of Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 which marks new Artistic Director Tim Sheader’s directorial debut at the Donmar House. See the photos.

Sheader directs Declan Bennett (Pierre), Chumisa Dornford-May (Countess Natasha Rostova), Daniel Krikler (Fedya Dolokhov), Eugene McCoy (Prince Bolkonsky/Andrey), Annette McLaughlin (Marya Dimitriyevna), Maimuna Memon (Sonya Rostova), Jamie Muscato (Anatole), Cedric Neal (Balaga), Chloe Saracco (Mary) and Cat Simmons (Helene Kuragina Bezukhova), with Andrew Berlin, Kimberly Blake, Ali Goldsmith, Chihiro Kawasaki, Nitai Levi and Annie Majin.

Arriving in the glittering opulent world of Moscow High Society, the impulsive and romantic Natasha Rostova awaits the return of her fiancé from the front lines. But when she falls under the spell of an intoxicating aristocrat, it is up to the unlikely hero, Pierre, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation.

Inspired by a scandalous slice of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, multi-award-winning Dave Malloy’s dazzling, genre-defying musical is a ravishing party from start to finish.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards on Broadway, this brand new Donmar production is directed by Artistic Director Tim Sheader in its UK premiere. His international Olivier Award-winning musical productions include Jesus Christ Superstar and Into the Woods.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Kimberly Blake

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Jamie Muscato

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Eugene McCoy

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Tim Sheader

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Declan Bennett

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
The company in rehearsals for NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Nitai Levi

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Nitai Levi, Chloe Saracco, Cat Simmons, Daniel Krikler

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Nicholas Skilbeck, Sam Young

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Annette McLaughlin

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Andrew Berlin, Dannie Majin

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Al Goldsmith and Ellen Kent

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Al Goldsmith and CHIHIRO KAWASAKI

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Daniel Krikler, Cedric Neal and Jamie Muscato

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Chumisa Dornford-May

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Chumisa Dornford-May and Maimuna Memon

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Chloe Saracco

Photos: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 In Rehearsal At Donmar Warehouse Image
Cedric Neal



