Photos: Mike Bartlett’s JUNIPER BLOOD at Donmar Warehouse

You can now get a first look at photos of the world premiere of Mike Bartlett’s Juniper Blood at Donmar Warehouse. See photos here!

James Macdonald directs Terique Jarrett, Hattie Morahan, Nadia Parkes, Jonathan Slinger and Sam Troughton in this new play which explores the true cost of pursuing ideals in an imperfect world when a couple leaves the city behind to start a new life on a farm to live differently, and live better.



Performances will run through 4 October. Lip and Ruth have left the city behind for a new life on a farm; trying to live differently, live better. But when Ruth’s stepdaughter and her provocative best friend arrive, this quiet rural project is thrown into chaos, as conflicting visions of the future come crashing into the present.