Photos: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Hits the Road on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new production photos have been released from Lucy Bailey’s new production of the UK & Ireland Tour of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. Check out the photos below!

Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic, which tours the UK & Ireland until 3 May 2025, stars Michael Maloney as Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, with Bob Barrett as Monsieur Bouc, Mila Carter as Countess Elena Andreyni, Rebecca Charles as Greta Ohlsson, Debbie Chazen as Princess Dragomiroff, Simon Cotton as Samuel Ratchett, Jean-Baptiste Fillon as Michel, Christine Kavanagh as Helen Hubbard, Paul Keating as Hector MacQueen, Iniki Mariano as Mary Debenham, Rishi Rian as The Colonel and Alex Stedman as Head Waiter. Also in the cast are Antony Gabriel, Jasmine Raymond and Beth Tuckey.



Winter 1934 and an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Trapped in the snow with a killer still on board, can the world’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?



Murder on The Orient Express is one of Agatha Christie’s greatest literary achievements, with a final twist that is amongst her very best. Gripping, tense and masterfully cryptic, this brand-new production is a deliciously thrilling ride and an ingenious murder mystery, guaranteed to keep you guessing until the end of the line.



MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is directed by Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution, And Then There Were None, The Other Boleyn Girl) and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Mic Pool, video design by Ian William Galloway, movement direction by Leah Hausman, casting by Abby Galvin and with Victoria Gartner as assistant director.

Comments