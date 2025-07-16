Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL at the Prince Edward Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New photos have been released from the West End production of internationally acclaimed musical MJ, currently at the Prince Edward Theatre in London.

Jamaal Fields-Green, who continues in the role of MJ, has the distinction of being the only performer to have played the role in three of the global productions of the show, receiving standing ovations on Broadway, on the US national tour and now also at the Prince Edward Theatre in London.

Jamaal is joined in the cast by Matt Mills as Joseph Jackson / Rob, Mitchell Zhangazha as Michael, Philippa Stefani as Rachel, KoKo Alexandra as Katherine Jackson / Kate, Joshua C Jackson as Berry Gordy / Nick, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton as Tito Jackson / Quincy Jones, Matt Gonsalves as Alejandro, Michael Conley as Dave, Kieran Alleyne as MJ Alternate and Standby for Michael, and André Phipps as Standby for MJ and Standby for Michael.

The cast is completed by Milan Cacacie, Filippo Coffano, Tevin Daniel, Gabrielle de Souza, Hanna Dimtsu, Aden Dzuda, Ike Fallon, Christopher Gopaul, Kalisha Johnson, Wilson Kiiru, Darnell Mathew-James, Buna McCreery-Njie, Jenay Naima, Nay-Nay, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, George Ross, Lydia Sterling, Fraser Stewart, Charlotte-Kate Warren, and Tavio Wright, alongside Ari Adebiyi, Zane Chaba, Cristiano Cuino, Joel Molin and Zayne Tayabali as Little Michael and Miles Jabbie, Kristiano Ricardo, Ashton Robertson and Asher Swaray-Gray as Little Marlon.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry is on the West End stage direct from Broadway in the multiple Tony Award-winning new musical MJ.

Centred around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star to offer a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson to legendary status.

MJ delivers a theatrical experience like no other, electrifying audiences with dozens of the most iconic songs in music history, including Billie Jean, Beat It, Man in the Mirror, Thriller and Smooth Criminal.

The internationally renowned creative team for MJ, helmed by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winning writer Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat) and two-time Tony Award® winning Director & Choreographer, and Royal Ballet Associate Artist Christopher Wheeldon (MJ, An American in Paris), includes Scenic Design by two-time Tony Award® and two-time Emmy Award® winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Once), Costume Design by Tony Award, Emmy Award and Academy Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, Wicked), Sound Design by Tony Award® and Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen (Come From Away), Projection Design by two- time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), and Wig & Hair Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe (The Color Purple). Musical Supervision is by Tony Award® nominee David Holcenberg (Matilda), and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Tony Award® winner Jason Michael Webb (The Color Purple). UK Casting is by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG and UK Young Performer Casting is by Amy Beadel for Grindrod Burton Casting.[SB1]