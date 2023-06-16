Photos: Kate Hudson, Billie Piper, Leslie Mann, and More Attend CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Gala Night

The gala night was held on 15 June.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Last night CABARET at the Kit Kat Club welcomed Kate Hudson, Billie Piper, Leslie Mann, Emma Corrin and more to a gala performance celebrating Maude Apatow as the new ‘Sally Bowles’ and Mason Alexander Park as the new ‘Emcee’.

CABARET at the Kit Kat Club stars Maude Apatow as ‘Sally Bowles’, Mason Alexander Park as ‘Emcee’, Beverley Klein as ‘Fraulein Schneider’ and Teddy Kempner as ‘Herr Schultz’, Nathan Ives Moiba as ‘Cliff Bradshaw’, Danny Mahoney as ‘Ernst Ludwig’ and Michelle Bishop as ‘Fraulein Kost’. The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Emily Benjamin, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O’Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company currently includes Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, James Hastings, Samantha Ho, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin and Callum Sterling.

This unique production of CABARET opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards and most recently the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

Photos: Kate Hudson, Billie Piper, Leslie Mann, and More Attend CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Gala Night

