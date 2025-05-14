Photos: Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman in THE FIFTH STEP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at photos of the West End transfer of David Ireland’s acclaimed new play The Fifth Step, starring Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman, now playing at @sohoplace in the West End until 26 July. Check out photos here!

Tickets remain available throughout the run, with £25 day seats available in-person at the box office at @sohoplace from 11am on the day of the performance, sold on a first come first served basis and limited to a pair per customer.

Originally performed as part of the Edinburgh International Festival 2024, this production has been further developed for this West End premiere and the new opportunities for restaging that @sohoplace offers. Directed by rising star Finn den Hertog, associate artist at National Theatre Scotland, it is a rare chance to see two of the UK’s most exciting acting talents in the intimacy of the in-the-round space @sohoplace. Jack Lowden reprises his performance as Luka and Martin Freeman plays the role of James in David Ireland’s funny and unflinchingly honest drama about addiction, masculinity and faith.

Step 1: honesty.

Step 2: faith.

Step 3: surrender.

Step 4: self-examination.



After many years in the 12-step programme of Alcoholics Anonymous, James agrees to become the sponsor of newcomer Luka.

On the journey to sobriety, the pair bond over black coffee, trade stories, and build a fragile

friendship out of their shared experiences.



On the cusp of Step 5, their conversations must turn to confessionals, with progress hinging on Luka revealing secrets that could lead back to alcohol. But it’s clear that James also has dangerous truths in his past, truths that threaten the trust on which both their recoveries depend.

The Fifth Step is produced by Neal Street Productions, Playful Productions and National Theatre of Scotland in association with Nica Burns. It is now in previews with a press night on 19 May and will run for 11 weeks only with a final performance on 26 July 2025.

Comments

