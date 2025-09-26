Photos: Inside Rehearsals for MISS SAIGON UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the UK Tour of MISS SAIGON, which sees Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical reborn. See photos here!

Seann Miley Moore reprises their celebrated role as The Engineer following acclaimed performances across an international tour which visited Australia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Singapore. The Australian dates saw the Filipino-Australian actor take home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Performance in a Musical at the inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards.

The new UK production of MISS SAIGON also welcomes bright new talent and recent Brit School graduate, Julianne Pundan, as she makes her professional debut as Kim alongside actor and singer Jack Kane (who has starred in DragonHeart Vengeance opposite Helena Bonham Carter, and Years And Years (BBC and HBO) with Rory Kinnear and Emma Thompson) as Chris.

Dom Hartley-Harris, recently seen in the West End as George Washington in Hamilton and on tour as Curtis Taylor Jr. in Dreamgirls, is John, Emily Langham (Singin’ in the Rain International Tour; Hello, Dolly! London Palladium; The Witches, National Theatre) is Ellen.

The cast is completed by Mikko Juan (Hulu /BBC iPlayer’s Better Things, Urinetown: The Musical) as Thuy and Ace who reached the semi-finals of BBC 1’s The Voice in 2024 as part of Sir Tom Jones’ team, as Gigi, Bea Ward as Alternate Kim, Aaron Teoh as Alternate Engineer, Jamil Abbasi, Aaron Aisoni, Daniel J Brian, Ann-Marie Craine, Ben Fenwick, Aaron Gonzales, Owen Johnston, Evita Khrime, Caleb Lagayan, Rayhan Lee, James Mateo-Salt, Shania Montevalde, Ryan Ocampo, Julius Sahr, Tonny Shim, Anh Koha Trần, Yiling Yang, Aimee Yue and Carmen Zhu.