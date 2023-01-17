Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY

The production begins previews on 21 January.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Following the December announcement of the fifth cast for 2:22 A Ghost Story, new photos have been released from rehearsals and a new group photo ahead of the first preview on 21 January.

This is the fourth West End transfer of Danny Robins' edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story. The Lyric is the show's biggest house to date and follows two hugely successful seasons at the Criterion. Last year 2:22 A Ghost Story had Olivier Nominations including Best New Play, and won the Best New Play category in the Whatsonstage awards.

The production began its life in the summer of 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher, completed its run on 12 February 2022. The first cast at the Criterion Theatre featured Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Beatriz Romilly, Sam Swainsbury and the current Criterion Theatre cast Tamsin Carroll as Lauren; Felix Scott as Sam, Matt Willis as Ben and Laura Whitmore as Jenny, ended its run on 8 January. The US premiere of 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles opened on 29 October and ended its run on 4 December 2022.

2.22 - A Ghost Story is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist and it is directed by Matthew Dunster. Intriguing, funny and scary, it takes audiences into one adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear....What do you believe? And do you dare to discover the truth?

"There's something in our house. I hear it every night, at the same time."

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they are going to stay up... until 2.22am... and then they will know.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Matilda James, CDG, illusions by Chris Fisher, and associate direction by Matt Hassall.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Scott Karim

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Scott Karim

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Scott Karim

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Scott Karim, Cheryl

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
2:22 by Danny Robins ; Rehearsals ; Directed by Matthew Dunster ; Associate Director: Matt Hassell ; Cast: Cheryl, Hugo Chegwin, Louise Ford and Scott Karim ; Runaway Entertainment ; Lyric Theatre ; 11th January 2023 ; Credit and copyright: Helen Murray www.helenmurrayphotos.com

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Louise Ford

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Louise Ford, Scott Karim

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Louise Ford, Hugo Chegwin

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Louise Ford, Cheryl

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Scott Karim, Louise Ford, Cheryl, Hugo Chegwin

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Scott Karim, Hugo Chegwin, Cheryl, Louise Ford

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Louise Ford, Scott Karim, Cheryl, Hugo Chegwin

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Hugo Chegwin

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Hugo Chegwin

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Hugo Chegwin, Cheryl

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Cheryl

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Cheryl

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
Cheryl



English National Opera Receives Reduced ACE Funding Photo
English National Opera Receives Reduced ACE Funding
English National Opera has secured funding from Arts Council England, allowing them to remain in London for another year.
Attic Theatre Company Presents Premiere of ALL ROADS Photo
Attic Theatre Company Presents Premiere of ALL ROADS
Attic Theatre Company in partnership with Tramshed and in association with Theatre Peckham and Bernie Grant Arts Centre will be presenting the world premiere of Roy Williams' new play 'ALL ROADS'.
Government Complacency Risks UKs Creative Industries Photo
Government Complacency 'Risks UK's Creative Industries'
The House of Lords Communications Committee has released a report, At risk: our creative future, warning that “Government complacency risks undermining the UK’s creative industries in the face of increased international competition and rapid technological change.”
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PHAEDRA at the National Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PHAEDRA at the National Theatre
Rehearsal images for Phaedra are released today, as writer-director Simon Stone (Yerma, Young Vic) makes his National Theatre debut reimagining Seneca’s famous tragedy in this striking new play.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside ALLEGIANCE's VIP Gala Night at London's Charing Cross TheatrePhotos: Go Inside ALLEGIANCE's VIP Gala Night at London's Charing Cross Theatre
January 17, 2023

See photos from 'George Takei's ALLEGIANCE' VIP Gala Night at London's Charing Cross Theatre.
New Tickets Released & Full Cast Announced for FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCENew Tickets Released & Full Cast Announced for FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE
January 17, 2023

Due to popular demand - new tickets have been released for the 2023 Manchester residency of Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the critically acclaimed international immersive phenomenon currently celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORYPhotos: Inside Rehearsal With the New Cast of 2:22 A GHOST STORY
January 17, 2023

Following the December announcement of the fifth cast for 2:22 A Ghost Story, new photos have been released from rehearsals and a new group photo ahead of the first preview on 21 January. 
Attic Theatre Company Presents Premiere of ALL ROADSAttic Theatre Company Presents Premiere of ALL ROADS
January 17, 2023

Attic Theatre Company in partnership with Tramshed and in association with Theatre Peckham and Bernie Grant Arts Centre will be presenting the world premiere of Roy Williams' new play 'ALL ROADS'.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PHAEDRA at the National TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For PHAEDRA at the National Theatre
January 17, 2023

Rehearsal images for Phaedra are released today, as writer-director Simon Stone (Yerma, Young Vic) makes his National Theatre debut reimagining Seneca’s famous tragedy in this striking new play.
share