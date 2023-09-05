Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL

The tour will open at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend, from Friday 8 September.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 1 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 2 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 3 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 4 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Rehearsal images have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of the Olivier Award nominated production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL, which returns this week – opening at the Cliffs Pavilion, Southend, from Friday 8 September.

Check out the photos below!

Landi Oshinowo will lead the cast as Deloris Van Cartier, with television and stage star Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior. The cast also includes Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert, Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther and Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, alongside Isabel Canning, Jackie Pulford, Phillip Arran, Lori Haley Fox, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Bradley Judge, Damian Buhagiar, Callum Martin, Castell Parker, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Eloise Runnette, Sheri Lineham and Michael Ward. 

Learn more about the tour Click Here.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. 

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt. 

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Alfie Parker and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Alfie Parker and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Alfie Parker

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Damian Buhagiar, Bradley Judge, Callum Martin

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Damian Buhagiar, Ian Gareth-Jones, Bradley Judge, Callum Martin

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Ian Gareth-Jones

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Joseph Connor and Castell Parker

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Landi Oshinowo and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Landi Oshinowo and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Landi Oshinowo and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Landi Oshinowo and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Landi Oshinowo and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Landi Oshinowo

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Landi Oshinowo

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Lesley Joseph and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Lesley Joseph and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Lizzie Bea

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Phillip Arran

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL
Company




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
The Charlie Kristensen Foundation Hosts Theres No Place Like Home Concert Hosted By Jodie Photo
The Charlie Kristensen Foundation Hosts 'There's No Place Like Home' Concert Hosted By Jodie Prenger

To celebrate the launch of The Charlie Kristensen Foundation, join Charlie - the 13-year-old multi-award-winning anti-bullying campaigner, stage and screen actor and presenter of #MusicalChairs online chat show - and his West End friends for a sensational evening of performances in There’s No Place Like Home at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, on Sunday 22 October 2023 at 7.30pm.  

2
Free Tickets Released For TRIBE at the Young Vic Photo
Free Tickets Released For TRIBE at the Young Vic

Free tickets are released today for Tribe, a Young Vic Taking Part and Beth Centre (Women in Prison) production, written by Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Blues for an Alabama Sky) and the company from the Beth Centre (Women in Prison) and directed by TD. Moyo (Chicken Burger and Chips). Tribe explores and celebrates the power and vulnerability of sisterhood and is a love letter to the families we choose.

3
Full Details Revealed For Sir Time Rices BBC Maestro Course Photo
Full Details Revealed For Sir Time Rice's BBC Maestro Course

Following the announcement earlier this year that Sir Tim Rice will be adding his name to BBC Maestro’s platform of world-class experts, full course details are now available for Writing and Performing Musical Theatre.

4
Review: CHINEKE! PERFORMS BEETHOVEN’S FOURTH SYMPHONY, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: CHINEKE! PERFORMS BEETHOVEN’S FOURTH SYMPHONY, Royal Albert Hall

Founded in 2015, the Chineke! Orchestra made its Proms debut in the 2017 season and has been a regular feature of various festivals and concert series ever since; it is currently a resident orchestra at the Southbank Centre. Chineke!’s motto (“Championing change and celebrating diversity in classical music”) is reflected in both the make-up of their orchestra and the variety of compositions featured in this Prom - from Valerie Coleman all the way back to Joseph Haydn.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
SIX

Recommended For You