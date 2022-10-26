Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of WHITE CHRISTMAS
The cast is led by Jay McGuiness, Lorna Luft, and more!
All new photos have been released of Jay McGuiness, Lorna Luft and the cast of the WHITE CHRISTMAS UK Tour in rehearsals.
The production stars Jay McGuiness as Bob Wallace, Lorna Luft as Martha Watson, Michael Starke as General Waverly, Dan Burton as Phil Davis, Jessica Daley as Betty Haynes and Monique Young as Judy Haynes. WHITE CHRISTMAS opens on Saturday 12 November at the Truro Hall for Cornwall (until 19 November), before visiting the Nottingham Theatre Royal (22 - 26 November), Sunderland Empire (28 November - 3 December) and Liverpool Empire (6 - 31 December).
The cast is completed by Simon Anthony, Tom Bales, Lydia Bannister, George Beet, Imogen Bowtell, Isabel Canning, Gabrielle Cocca, Joseph Craig, Beth Devine, Steve Fortune, Ashton Harkness, Connor Hughes, Owen McHugh, Benjamin Mundy, James Revell, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Matthew Sweet, Lucy Warway, David Winters and Alex Wright.
WHITE CHRISTMAS has Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin and a Book by David Ives and Paul Blake. It is based on the original production by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Annie, Breakfast at Tiffany's). It is directed by Ian Talbot OBE (High Society, Anything Goes) and choreographed by two-time Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear CBE (Mary Poppins, Gypsy). Set Design is by Michael Taylor and Costume Design is by Diego Pitarch. Musical Supervision is by Stephen Brooker, Lighting Design by Mark Henderson and Sound Design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with New Musical arrangements by Jason Carr. Casting is by Jonathan Russell for Mark Goucher Productions.
Presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of R&H Theatricals.
WHITE CHRISTMAS is produced by Jamie Wilson, Mark Goucher, Gavin Kalin and Kevin McCollum with Hunter Arnold, Jason Haigh-Ellery, Laurence Myers, InTheatre, Curve and Carlos Candal.
Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz
Lorna Luft and company
Michael Starke
Monique Young, Ian Talbot, and company
Company
Dan Burton and company
Dan Burton and company
Lorna Luft and company
