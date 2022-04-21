All new rehearsal images have been released for the new West End production of Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE, opening at the Dominion Theatre on Tuesday 17 May 2022, with previews from Tuesday 3 May 2022.

Starring Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy and Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine at certain performances. Special Guest Star Jason Donovan will play Teen Angel at certain performances for 6 weeks from 29 June.

Also in the cast are Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Paul French as Kenickie, Mary Moore as Jan, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Marty, Damon Gould as Sonny, Eloise Davies as Frenchie, Jessica Croll as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland as Miss Lynch. Darren Bennett will play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

GREASE originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted To You and You're The One That I Want.

GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Dame Arlene Phillips.