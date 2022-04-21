Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OKLAHOMA! at the Young Vic

All new rehearsal images have been released today for the UK premiere of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Daniel Fish's striking revival of the classic musical.

This is Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! as you've never seen it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, Daniel Fish's bold interpretation transfers to the Young Vic, direct from an acclaimed run on Broadway and a U.S. tour. Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Seventy-five years after Rodgers and Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this visionary production is funny and sexy, provocative and probing, without changing a word of the text.

Check out the photos below!

Arthur Darvill plays Curly McLain, with James Davis as Will Parker, Stavros Demetraki as Ali Hakim, Anoushka Lucas as Laurey Williams, Olivier Award winner Liza Sadovy as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry and Marisha Wallace as Ado Annie. The cast is complete with Raphael Bushay as Mike, Greg Hicks as Andrew Carnes, Rebekah Hinds as Gertie Cummings, Ashley Samuels as Cord Elam, and Marie Mence as the lead dancer.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! is Co-Directed by Daniel Fish and Jordan Fein, with Orchestrations, Arrangements by Daniel Kluger and Co-Music Supervision by Daniel Kluger and Nathan Koci, Choreography by John Heginbotham, Co-Set Design by Laura Jellinek and Grace Laubacher, Costume Design by Terese Wadden, Lighting Design by Scott Zielinski, Sound Design by Drew Levy, Projection Design by Joshua Thorson, Musical Director Tom Brady and Casting by Jacob Sparrow.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! will run at the Young Vic from 26 April - 25 June with press night on Thursday 5 May.