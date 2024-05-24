Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MEAN GIRLS in the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MEAN GIRLS in the West End has released first look rehearsal images at the Savoy Theatre. The production is currently booking to 16 February 2025. The smash hit musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film of the same name released 20 years ago this April, debuts at the West End’s Savoy Theatre on 5 June 2024, with a Gala Night on 26 June 2024.

MEAN GIRLS today announces £25 rush rate tickets for every performance from 6 June onwards, in clear view locations. The rush rate will be available through the TodayTix app.

The cast comprises Charlie Burn (Cady Heron), Georgina Castle (Regina George), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen Wieners), Grace Mouat (Karen Smith), Elena Skye (Janis Sarkisian), Tom Xander (Damian Hubbard), Daniel Bravo (Aaron Samuels), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Kevin Ganatra), Ako Mitchell (Mr Duvall), and Zoë Rainey (Ms Heron, Ms Norbury and Mrs George).

They are joined by Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

The creative team for MEAN GIRLS in the West End comprises Tina Fey – Book, Jeff Richmond – Music, Nell Benjamin – Lyrics, Casey Nicholaw – Direction and Choreography, Scott Pask - Scenic Design, Katrina Lindsay - Costume Design, Kenneth Posner - Lighting Design, Brian Ronan - Sound Design, Finn Ross and Adam Young - Video Design, Josh Marquette - Hair Design, Mary-Mitchell Campbell - Musical Supervision, Vocal, Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements, and Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting - Casting.

Get in, loser, MEAN GIRLS is coming to London! Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), opens at the Savoy Theatre this summer.

Meet The Plastics –Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist mom, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs. Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be fetch – and YES London, we’re making it happen!

The reign begins June 2024. If you want to sit with us, book your tickets and don’t forget… on Wednesdays, we wear pink.

MEAN GIRLS is now booking to 16 February 2025, tickets are priced from £20 with over 45,000 tickets at £40 and under.

MEAN GIRLS access performances currently on sale are as follows – Audio Described on Saturday 7 September at 2.30pm, Captioned Performance on Saturday 14 September at 2.30pm and British Sign Language on Saturday 21 September at 2.30pm.

Originally released in 2004, 20 years ago this April, MEAN GIRLS has had a profound impact on pop-culture for nearly 20 years. Tina Fey’s hilarious and relatable portrayal of high school life struck a chord with audiences across the globe and the film's whip-smart satire, iconic catchphrases, and unforgettable characters made it a phenomenon that remains a cultural touchstone to this day.

Comments