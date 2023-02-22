Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MARJORIE PRIME at the Menier Chocolate Factory

The production opens on 15 March, with previews from 3 March and runs until 6 May.

Feb. 22, 2023  

All new rehearsal images have ben released for The Menier Chocolate Factory's production of Marjorie Prime. The production opens on 15 March, with previews from 3 March and runs until 6 May.

The cast includes Nancy Carroll (Tess), Richard Fleeshman (Walter), Tony Jayawardena (Jon), and Anne Reid (Marjorie).

Director: Dominic Dromgoole; Set & Costume Designer: Jonathan Fensom;

Lighting Designer: Emma Chapman

In this richly spare, wondrous play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits - if any - of what technology can replace.

It's the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie - a jumble of disparate, fading memories - has a handsome new companion who's programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance?

Jordan Harrison was a 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Marjorie Prime. The play premièred at the Mark Taper Forum/Center Theater Group in Los Angeles in September 2014 and had its New York premiere at Playwrights Horizons.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

