Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

La Cage Aux Folles runs at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre from 29 July to 16 September 2023. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

Georges, Albin and their son Jean-Michel re-discover the true meaning of family, and of putting yourself last so that the ones you love can come first.

The cast includes Carl Mullaney (Albin) and Billy Carter (Georges). Further principal casting includes Ben Culleton (Jean-Michel), Julie Jupp (Marie Dindon), Shakeel Kimotho (Jacob), Debbie Kurup (Jacqueline), John Owen-Jones (Edward Dindon) and Sophie Pourret (Anne). Completing the cast are Jak Allen-Anderson (Hanna), Craig Armstrong (Cagelle), Tom Bales (Cagelle), Taylor Bradshaw (Cagelle), Daniele Coombe (Mme. Renaud), Jordan Lee Davies (Chantal), Nicole Deon (Ensemble), Lewis Easter (Cagelle/Swing/Dance Captain), Harvey Ebbage (Cagelle), Emma Johnson (Ensemble/Swing), George Lynham (Cagelle), JP McCue (Cagelle), Rishard-Kyro Nelson (Cagelle/Swing), Alexandra Waite-Roberts (Ensemble) and Hemi Yeroham (Francis).

Directed by Artistic Director Tim Sheader with a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, La Cage aux Folles is based on the play by Jean Poiret, and includes the classic songs ‘I Am What I Am’ and ‘The Best of Times’.

Completing the creative team are: Thyrza Abrahams (Associate Director), Amy Ball (Casting Director), Arthur Carrington (Associate Casting Director), Guy Common (Make Up Designer), Ryan Dawson Laight (Costume Designer), James Hassett (Associate Sound Designer), Howard Hudson (Lighting Designer), Nick Lidster (Sound Designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (Season Associate - Intimacy Support), Stephen Mear (Choreographer), Ebony Molina (Associate Choreographer), Janis Price (Voice & Text Director), Colin Richmond (Set Designer), Tom Slade (Assistant Musical Director), Ben van Tienen (Musical Director) and Jennifer Whyte (Musical Supervisor)

Photo Credit: Johan Persson