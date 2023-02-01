Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

This production will run from 3 March 2023 with opening night on 14 March 2023. 

Feb. 01, 2023  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming immersive production of Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre.

Making their Bridge Theatre debuts will be Daniel Mays (Nathan Detroit), Andrew Richardson (Sky Masterson), Celinde Schoenmaker (Sarah Brown), Marisha Wallace (Miss Adelaide) and Cedric Neal (Nicely-Nicely Johnson). Also appearing are Jordan Castle (Harry the Horse), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Anthony O'Donnell (Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (Benny Southstreet), Ryan Pidgen (Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (General Cartwright). Completing the cast are Simon Anthony, Lydia Bannister, Kathryn Barnes, Callum Bell, Cindy Belliot, Petrelle Dias, Ike Fallon, Leslie Garcia Bowman, George Ioannides, Robbie McMillan, Perry O'Dea, Charlotte Scott, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Isabel Snaas, Sasha Wareham and Dale White in the ensemble.

This production will run from 3 March 2023 with opening night on 14 March 2023. Tickets are initially on sale through to 2 September 2023.

Nicholas Hytner will direct this first musical to be presented at The Bridge - a musical fable of Broadway based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows - with set by Bunny Christie, choreography by Arlene Phillips, costumes by Deborah Andrews and Bunny Christie, associate direction and choreography by James Cousins, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, musical direction by Tom Brady, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

Join us for Guys & Dolls as The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time. It has more hit songs, more laughs and more romance than any show ever written. The seating is wrapped around the action while the immersive tickets transport you to the streets of Manhattan and the bars of Havana in the unlikeliest of love stories. In A Midsummer Night's Dream, you raved with us in the forest. In Julius Caesar, you ran wild with us as the mob. Now, join us on Broadway for the biggest party yet.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Marisha Wallace and cast

Arlene Phillips

Arlene Phillips, Marisha Wallace

Cedric Neal

Celinde Schoenmaker and cast

Daniel Mays

Andrew Richardson and Daniel Mays

Marisha Wallace

Celine Schoenmaker

Andrew Richardson




