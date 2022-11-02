Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ELF in the West End

Previews begin at the Dominion Theatre on 14 November, with the official opening taking place on 24 November.

Nov. 02, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Elf in the West End! Previews begin at the Dominion Theatre on 14 November, with the official opening taking place on 24 November.

The cast of ELF includes Simon Lipkin as Buddy, Rebecca Lock as Emily Hobbs, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.

With songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book by Tony award winners by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, the feel-good bonanza is based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit starring Will Ferrell. ELF tells the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf! Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realise he'll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Photo Credit: Mark Brenner

