Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol begins performances Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on 8 December 2022.  

Nov. 18, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released from Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol in rehearsal and of Robert Bathurst and the show's Tiny Tim actors at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol begins performances Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall on 8 December 2022.

'Cold Feet' and 'Toast of London' star Robert Bathurst leads the cast as Scrooge. He is joined by Halle Brown, Iona Fraser, Richard J Hunt, Vicki Lee Taylor, Olivier Award winner George Maguire, Ediz Mahmut, Sarah O'Connor, Christopher Parkinson, Minal Patel, Annie Southall, Carole Stennett, Danny Whitehead and Mitchell Zhangazha. Playing the role of Tiny Tim will be Daniel Lee, Alexander Quinlan and Samuel Sturge. Also in the children's cast will be Elliot Marsden, George Menezes Cutts and Dereke Oladele.

Set during the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this heart-warming and truly unforgettable production imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by the spirit of his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love and family are the greatest and most precious gifts we have. Dickens' classic characters and Parton's heart-felt songs beautifully reimagine this timeless story in a whole new light.


Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is an adaptation by David H. Bell, Paul T. Couch and Curt Wollan. The book is by David H. Bell with music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton. It is produced by Fiery Angel Entertainment and Red Tail Entertainment. The production is directed and choreographed by Alison Pollard, with musical direction by Andrew Hilton. Set design is by Scott Davis, Costume design by Linda Roethke, Props design by Eleanor Kahn, Lighting design by David Howe and Sound design by Richard Brooker. The Assistant Director and Choreographer is Andrew Margerison, the Associate Musical Director is Leigh Stanford Thompson and the Associate Sound Designer is Kelsh Buckman Drudge. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Allison Pollard

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Danny Whitehead and Sarah O'Connor

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
George Maguire

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Minal Patel and Alison Pollard

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Mitchell Zhangazha, Minal Patel, Danny Whitehead

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Mitchell Zhangazha, Robert Bathurst

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Robert Bathurst and Carole Stennet

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Robert Bathurst, Alexander, Daniel, Samuel, George, Elliot, and Derek

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Robert Bathurst, Alexander, Daniel, Samuel, George, Elliot, and Derek

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Robert Bathurst, Alexander, Daniel, Samuel, George, Elliot, and Derek

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Robert Bathurst, Alexander, Daniel, Samuel, George, Elliot, and Derek

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Robert Bathurst, George Maguire, and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Robert Bathurst

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Robert Bathurst

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
Alexander, Daniel, Samuel, George, Elliot, and Derek



Brian Cox Will Lead the World Premiere of THE SCORE at Theatre Royal Bath Photo
Brian Cox Will Lead the World Premiere of THE SCORE at Theatre Royal Bath
Theatre Royal Bath Productions presents the world premiere production of THE SCORE, starring legendary stage and screen actor Brian Cox (HBO's multi-award winning Succession) as Johann Sebastian Bach.
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Two New Trustees Photo
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Two New Trustees
The Philharmonia Orchestra have announced the appointment of two new trustees, Charlotte Hogg and Johanne Hudson-Lett. The new trustees join the Board for an initial three-year term. 
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE UK and Ireland Tour Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE UK and Ireland Tour
All new rehearsal photos have been released for the National Theatre’s critically acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, based on the best-selling novel by Neil Gaiman.
Photos: First Look At Dickie Beau In ¡SHOWMANISM! At the Ustinov Studio in Bath Photo
Photos: First Look At Dickie Beau In ¡SHOWMANISM! At the Ustinov Studio in Bath
See photos of ¡SHOWMANISM! A Concise Histrionic of Performance, devised and performed by Dickie Beau at the Ustinov Studio in Bath, 11 November to 10 December 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For Digital Production Of CATCH MECast Announced For Digital Production Of CATCH ME
November 17, 2022

ALP Musicals presents a digital production of new British musical Catch Me, an intimate story that unflinchingly confronts the effects of neglected mental health.
JORDAN GRAY – IS IT A BIRD? Sets Further Two-Week Run At Soho TheatreJORDAN GRAY – IS IT A BIRD? Sets Further Two-Week Run At Soho Theatre
November 17, 2022

In August of this year, after 10 years in the music biz (and a memorable run on The Voice), Jordan Gray took her brand-new show “Is it a Bird” to the Edinburgh Fringe this August. To call her show a runaway hit, does not do justice to the enormous buzz the show created. Suddenly Jordan is one of the UK's most exciting and celebrated comics. And for good reason.
Soho Theatre Announces Tony Craze Award 2022 WinnerSoho Theatre Announces Tony Craze Award 2022 Winner
November 17, 2022

From a shortlist of plays featuring tales of grief, loss, the Parsi diaspora, metaphorical ghosts, hooliganism, the Black British dating experience, gentrification in London, and queerness, it was a story about virtual reality grief-gaming, All My Friends Are Dead by Somebody Jones, that won Soho Theatre's emerging playwriting prize Tony Craze Award 2022.
Peter Duncan's Panto Online Releases Brand New Pantoland AdventurePeter Duncan's Panto Online Releases Brand New Pantoland Adventure
November 17, 2022

Families, schools and groups – as well as pantomime fans across the land – can enjoy a festive theatrical treat from the comfort of their home or community space this winter, with the launch of the Panto Online 2022 season.
HOME, I'M DARLING Will Embark on UK Tour Next YearHOME, I'M DARLING Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year
November 17, 2022

This new production of Home, I'm Darling opens at the Theatre Royal Windsor on 25 January 2023, prior to the play's first extensive national tour. Leading the cast are BAFTA award winner Jessica Ransom (Doc Martin, Armstrong and Miller, Horrible Histories) as Judy, Diane Keen (Doctors, The Cuckoo Waltz) as Sylvia and Neil McDermott (Eastenders, The Royal) as Johnny, with further casting to be announced.