Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Guests in attendance included Nina Wadia, Janie Dee, Amy Hart and Amy Anzel.
BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical stars Glenn Adamson (American Idiot) as Strat, Martha Kirby (Grease, Rags the Musical) as Raven and the original leading cast members Rob Fowler (Mamma Mia!, Bat Out of Hell) as Falco and Sharon Sexton (Mamma Mia!, Bat Out of Hell) as Sloane.
The UK & Ireland Tour of BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed.
BAT OUT OF HELL dedicates this tour to the memory of Jim Steinman, who sadly passed away on 19 April 2021.
AJ Bunker
AJ Bunker
Aliyah Rahat
Amy Day
Amy Hart
Chris Kowalski
Chris Kowalski
Chris Kowalski
Danielle Mason
Grecia de la Paz
John Galea
Lilly Aspell
Louise Jookey
Amy Hart & Amy Anzel
Amy Hart & Sam Rason
Paul Taylor Mills & Amy Anzel
Victoria Play & Alexis Knox
Victoria Valentine Brown & Chris Kowalski
Michael Josepth Hardwick
Precious Muir
Scott McGlynn
Victoria Valentine Brown