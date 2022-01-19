Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical

pixeltracker

Guests in attendance included Nina Wadia, Janie Dee, Amy Hart and Amy Anzel. 

Jan. 19, 2022  

All new photos have been released from the Gala night of Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical at New Wimbledon Theatre on Tuesday 18 January. Guests in attendance included Nina Wadia, Janie Dee, Amy Hart and Amy Anzel.

BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical stars Glenn Adamson (American Idiot) as Strat, Martha Kirby (Grease, Rags the Musical) as Raven and the original leading cast members Rob Fowler (Mamma Mia!, Bat Out of Hell) as Falco and Sharon Sexton (Mamma Mia!, Bat Out of Hell) as Sloane.

The UK & Ireland Tour of BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed.

BAT OUT OF HELL dedicates this tour to the memory of Jim Steinman, who sadly passed away on 19 April 2021.

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
AJ Bunker

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
AJ Bunker

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Aliyah Rahat

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Amy Anzel

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Amy Anzel

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Amy Day

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Amy Hart

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Chris Kowalski

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Chris Kowalski

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Chris Kowalski

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Danielle Mason

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Grecia de la Paz

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Hayley Palmer

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Hayley Palmer

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Janie Dee

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
John Galea

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Larissa Eddie

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Larissa Eddie

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Lilly Aspell

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Louise Jookey

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Amy Hart & Amy Anzel

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Amy Hart & Sam Rason

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Hayley Palmer Larissa Eddie

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Paul Taylor Mills & Amy Anzel

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Victoria Play & Alexis Knox

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Victoria Valentine Brown & Chris Kowalski

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Michael Josepth Hardwick

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Nina Wadia

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Nina Wadia

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Nina Wadia

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Philip Baldwin

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Precious Muir

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Scott McGlynn

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical

Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical
Victoria Valentine Brown


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau

More Hot Stories For You

  • Nine Artists Advance To Houston Grand Opera CONCERT OF ARIAS Finals
  • Theatre Under The Stars Announces Cast of SOUTH PACIFIC
  • Last Weekend For Theatre Southwest's THE SUNSHINE BOYS
  • Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents A STEADY RAIN