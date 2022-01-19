Photos: Inside Gala Night For BAT OUT OF HELL The Musical

All new photos have been released from the Gala night of Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical at New Wimbledon Theatre on Tuesday 18 January. Guests in attendance included Nina Wadia, Janie Dee, Amy Hart and Amy Anzel.

BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical stars Glenn Adamson (American Idiot) as Strat, Martha Kirby (Grease, Rags the Musical) as Raven and the original leading cast members Rob Fowler (Mamma Mia!, Bat Out of Hell) as Falco and Sharon Sexton (Mamma Mia!, Bat Out of Hell) as Sloane.

The UK & Ireland Tour of BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed.

BAT OUT OF HELL dedicates this tour to the memory of Jim Steinman, who sadly passed away on 19 April 2021.