imitating the dog, one of the UK’s most original and innovative theatre companies, have today released rehearsal photos for their new adaptation of H. G. Wells’s iconic science fiction tale War of the Worlds, which opens next week at Cast Doncaster and then tours till 2 May.

The images feature Bonnie Baddoo (All of Us, Royal National Theatre and Alex Rider, Eleventh Hour Films), Morgan Bailey (Night of the Living Dead™ – Remix, imitating the dog and SAS: Rogue Heroes, BBC), Gareth Cassidy (Marvellous, @sohoplace and The Card, Claybody Theatre and New Vic Theatre) and Amy Dunn (Edward II, Royal Shakespeare Company and Hushabye Mountain, Hope Mill Theatre).

Using miniature environments, model worlds, camera tricks and projection, imitating the dog mix the live and the recorded, the animate and the inanimate to create a thrilling, audacious and timely retelling of H. G. Wells’s classic novel.

Following their acclaimed adaptations of literary classics Heart of Darkness (2018), Dracula (2021), Macbeth (2023) and Frankenstein (2024), imitating the dog are set to push their creative storytelling to new heights with their latest production.

imitating the dog have been making ground-breaking work for theatres and other spaces for 27 years. Their work, which fuses live performance with digital technology, has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people in venues, outdoor festivals, and events across the world. Past productions have included Hotel Methuselah, A Farewell to Arms, Heart of Darkness, Night of The Living Dead ™ - Remix, the award-winning Dracula: The Untold Story, Frankenstein, and most recently, All Blood Runs Red. In 2022 the company staged Cinema Inferno, a ground-breaking new show for the Parisian haute couture house Maison Margiela, based on an original concept by creative director John Galliano, for Maison Margiela’s Artisanal 2022 collection, presented on the official Paris Haute Couture Calendar.

Created by imitating the dog’s co-artistic directors Andrew Quick, Simon Wainwright and Pete Brooks, imitating the dog’s retelling of War of the Worlds will premiere at Cast, Doncaster from 5-7 February before touring to BEAM, Hertford (13-14 February) The Dukes Theatre, Lancaster (18-21 February); Lowry, Salford Quays (25-28 February); Liverpool Playhouse (4-7 March); New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (11-14 March); Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (18-21 March); Theatr Clwyd, Mold (15-18 April), Blackpool Grand Theatre (22-25 April) and The Arts Theatre Cambridge (29 April – 2 May). The production will also tour to Switzerland in April.

For more information on War of the Worlds visit imitatingthedog.co.uk

Photo Credit: Ed Waring

