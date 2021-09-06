Photos: In Rehearsal With HAMLET Starring Cush Jumbo and Adrian Dunbar

The Young Vic today releases rehearsal images for their much anticipated production of Hamlet, with Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife, The Good Fight) making her YV debut as a new kind of Hamlet. She reunites with her long-time collaborator Greg Hersov, to bring us this tale of power, politics and desire.

Tickets for Hamlet will be released today at 12noon, available to book for Young Vic Friends and Soul Mates Members. Public Booking opens this Wednesday, 8 September at 12noon. For those who prefer, the Young Vic are offering eight socially-distanced performances of Hamlet, with the rest of the performance run being sold at full capacity.

The Young Vic also announces today that Hamlet will be streamed for four performances only 28 - 30 October, as part of the Best Seat in Your House offer. Audiences around the world will be able to join the live broadcast of the show, with the Young Vic's bespoke player allowing them to choose their camera angle within the auditorium at any point, to continually find their favourite view of the show. Streaming tickets will go on sale at the end of September.

The full cast of Hamlet includes Jonathan Ajayi (Laertes), Joana Borja (Guildenstern/Osric), Adrian Dunbar (Claudius/The Ghost), Tara Fitzgerald (Gertrude), Cush Jumbo (Hamlet), Norah Lopez Holden (Ophelia), Jonathan Livingstone (Horatio), Joseph Marcell (Polonius), Adesuwa Oni (Bernardo), Taz Skylar (Rosencrantz/Fortinbras/Marcellus) and Leo Wringer (Gravedigger/Player).

Hamlet is Directed by Greg Hersov, with Set and Costume Design by Anna Fleischle, Lighting Design by Aideen Malone, Sound Design by Emma Laxton, Video Design by Nina Dunn, Movement Direction by Lucy Hind, Casting by Sophie Holland CDG, with Casting Assistants Faye Timby and Finnian Tweed, Voice and Text by Barbara Houseman and Fight Direction by Kev McCurdy, with Jerwood Assistant Director Zoe Templeman-Young, Boris Karloff Trainee Assistant Director Kirk-Ann Roberts and Jerwood Assistant Designer Jida Akil.