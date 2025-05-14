Photos: Imelda Staunton and More in MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released for the major revival of Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession. Directed by Dominic Cooke, starring Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter with Kevin Doyle, Robert Glenister, Reuben Joseph and Sid Sagar, the production is currently in previews at the Garrick Theatre and opens on 22 May.

Also announced is the release of £30 tickets exclusively for those aged 30 and under across the run throughout the house, reflecting SFP’s ongoing commitment to ticket accessibility within the arts.

“I am my mother’s daughter. I am like you. But my work is not your work, and my way is not your way.”

Vivie Warren is a woman ahead of her time. Estranged from her wealthy mother, she delights in a glass of whisky, a good detective story, and is determined to carve herself a sparkling legal career in an age ruled by men. Her mother, however, is a product of that old patriarchal order. Exploiting it has earned Mrs. Warren a fortune and paid for her daughter’s expensive education - but at what cost?

Five-time Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) joins forces with her real-life daughter Bessie Carter (Bridgerton, Dear Octopus) for the very first time, reuniting with the extraordinary director Dominic Cooke (Hello, Dolly!, Good) to bring Bernard Shaw’s incendiary moral classic crashing into the 21st Century.

Bernard Shaw’s play, written in 1893 and newly edited for this production by Dominic Cooke, was banned by the Lord Chamberlain for 30 years due to its candid discussion of prostitution and wasn’t performed in London until 1925.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

