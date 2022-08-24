Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LYSISTRATA at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Lysistrata is a modern retelling of Aristophanes' seminal comedy, written by Sophie Ellerby.

Aug. 24, 2022 Â 

Rehearsal images have been released for Lysistrata, a re-imagined classic, showcasing emerging young West London talent and exciting new writing. Lysistrata is playing at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre through Thursday 08 September - Saturday 10 September 2022. Commissioned by the Lyric for our SPRINGBOARD 2022 trainees, Lysistrata is a modern retelling of Aristophanes' seminal comedy, written by Sophie Ellerby (Three, Arcola) and directed by the Genesis Future Directors Award-winning Diyan Zora (Klippies, Young Vic).

The cast features all ten trainees of this year's SPRINGBOARD, a ground-breaking, free two-year training programme providing unrivalled theatre-based training and development opportunities to nurture the next generation of performers. In order to qualify and be admitted to this innovative performance pathway programme, all applicants had to be 18-25 years old, live in one of the West London boroughs, have had little to no formal performance training and currently underrepresented in the theatre industry. SPRINGBOARD is kindly supported by EsmÃ©e Fairbairn Foundation and The Emmanuel Kaye Foundation who have helped to launch the programme through funding over the next three years for the first 30 trainees.

The witty, sharp, and highly topical comedy follows the story of the title character Lysistrata, a medical student who decides to withhold her medical expertise at a sit-in protest at a STI clinic as a result of the NHS being consistently underfunded and the government's further cuts to vital medical bursaries. It brings together a strong ensemble of ten SPRINGBOARD trainees, including Adelaide Banks as Cleo; Kane Feagan as Marie; Chanel Fernandes as Lysistrata; Rees Jenkins as Callum; Georgia-Rose Oliver as Kylie; Sam Purkis as Hugo; James Douglas-Quarcoopome as Michael; Ryan Stevens as Darren; Wilf Walsworth as Nicolas; and Romario Williams as Eli.

'We're striking. No treatments. No shifts. No seminars.'
Between working a zillion part-time jobs and campaigning to save the NHS, sixth year medical student Lysistrata is struggling to stay afloat. When a viral social media thread calls for all medical students to strike, she knows the perfect place to stage her protest - the local STI clinic. But the students' sit-in is interrupted by a surprising patient whose personal predicament provides Lysistrata an opportunity for great political change... an itch too fortuitous not to scratch.

Lyisistrata is written by Sophie Ellerby, directed by Diyan Zora, set and costume design by Alys Whitehead, lighting design by George Ogilvie, sound design and composition by Russell Ditchfield.

Photo credit: Harry Elletson

Romario Williams, Ryan Stevens, Georgia-Rose Oliver & Wilf Walsworth
Adelaide Banks and James Douglas-Quarcoopome,
Adelaide Banks and Romario Williams
Chanel Fernandes, Adelaide Banks and Diyan Zora
James Douglas-Quarcoopome, Chanel Fernandes and Georgia-Rose Oliver
Wilf Walsworth
Rees Jenkins and James Douglas-Quarcoopome
Romario Williams and Ryan Stevens
Sam Purkis and Adelaide Banks
James Douglas-Quarcoopome and Romario Williams
Kane Feagan
Adelaide Banks
Diyan Zora
Georgia-Rose Oliver
