Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BRONCO BILLY - THE MUSICAL

The new musical is at Charing Cross Theatre from 23 January – 7 April

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Photos have been released going inside rehearsals for the new musical Bronco Billy – The Musical. See all the photos below.

Bronco Billy – The Musical is a rollicking new musical comedy based on the original Clint Eastwood motion picture.

It’s 1979 and life is tough for a group of romantic fast-drawing, trick-riding, disco-dancing Wild West roustabouts and their travelling show, but things take an unexpected turn when Bronco Billy (leader of this rag-tag troupe) meets Antoinette Lily, a determined Manhattan heiress on the run for her life. So begins a wild, zany ride in this thrillingly upbeat musical about love, reinvention, family and living your dream.

Bronco Billy – The Musical is at Charing Cross Theatre from 23 January – 7 April

Photo Credit: The Other Richard

