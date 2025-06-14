 tracking pixel
Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre

The Gala took place on June 13.

By: Jun. 14, 2025
On June 13, guests including Monica Dolan, Joanne Clifton, TV presenter Ria Hebden, FIA Formula 3 racing driver Louis Sharp, fashion designer Chanel Joan Elkayam and others attended the Gala Night at Richmond Theatre for the wonderfully funny ...Earnest?, created by Say It Again, Sorry? and co-produced by Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation. See the photos here! 

About the show 

When the lead actor playing Ernest fails to arrive, a frantic director scrambles to keep the show afloat by casting audience members into the play, turning his production of Oscar Wilde’s classic into a chaotic, unpredictable night of theatre. Run time is two hours and ten minutes with an intermission. 

Photo Credit: David Jensen

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Ticija Hax

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Scott McGlynn

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Sam Williams

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Sam Williams

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Ria Hebden

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Ria Hebden

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Nishat Ahmed

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Monica Dolan

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Monica Dolan

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Michael J Hardwick

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Joanne Clifton

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Francesca Fairey

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Francesca Fairey

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Louis Sharp

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Louis Sharp

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Eleni Christofi

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Eleni Christofi

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Chanel Joan Elkayam

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Josh Haberfield and Ben Mann

Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre
Josh Haberfield and Ben Mann

