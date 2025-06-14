Photos: Gala Night for EARNEST? at Richmond Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On June 13, guests including Monica Dolan, Joanne Clifton, TV presenter Ria Hebden, FIA Formula 3 racing driver Louis Sharp, fashion designer Chanel Joan Elkayam and others attended the Gala Night at Richmond Theatre for the wonderfully funny ...Earnest?, created by Say It Again, Sorry? and co-produced by Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation. See the photos here!

About the show

When the lead actor playing Ernest fails to arrive, a frantic director scrambles to keep the show afloat by casting audience members into the play, turning his production of Oscar Wilde’s classic into a chaotic, unpredictable night of theatre. Run time is two hours and ten minutes with an intermission.

