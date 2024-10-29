Photos: Further Look at Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte in BARCELONA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Further production photos have been released for Barcelona, starring Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte as they have swapped the big screen for the West End in the UK premiere of Bess Wohl’s explosive two-hander play Barcelona. Directed by Lynette Linton, the play is currently running for a strictly limited 12 week season. Check out the photos below!

Late night in Barcelona. An American tourist goes home with a handsome Spaniard. What begins as a carefree, one-night stand becomes an invitation to danger, as the personal and political catastrophically intertwine.

By turns funny, sexy and surprising, Barcelona is a seductive thriller that will keep audiences guessing - exploring the fantasy of who we pretend to be, versus the truth of who we are.

There will be a weekly lottery to secure tickets to Barcelona, with 200 tickets released every week, on Monday (from 14 October), at just £25 (including front row seats). For further information about how to enter the lottery please click HERE.

Barcelona is written by Bess Wohl, and will be directed by Lynette Linton, with Set & Costume design by Frankie Bradshaw, Lighting by Jai Morjaria, Composition and Sound Design by Duramaney Kamara and Xana, Video Design by Gino Ricardo Green, Wigs, Hair and Makeup Design by Cynthia De La Rosa, UK casting by Heather Basten and US Casting byJim Carnahan, Movement Director & Intimacy Shelley Maxwell, Vocal Coaching by Hazel Holder and Dramatherapy by Wabriya King. Associate Direction by Katie Greenall, Associate Design by Natalie Johnson, Associate Costume Designer & Supervisor is Caroline Stevens, Production Manager is Kate West, Associate Production Manager is Charlotte Ranson.

It is produced by ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

