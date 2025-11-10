Photos: Friends and Supporters of The Old Vic Gather to Celebrate New Backstage Building

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last week, Artistic Director Matthew Warchus and Executive Director Laura Stevenson marked the opening of Backstage — a new creative hub next door to the historic theatre on Waterloo Road.

Joining The Old Vic team were stars of stage and screen, supporters and industry friends including Sheila Atim, Dame Eileen Atkins, Bertie Carvel, Leader of Lambeth Council Claire Holland, Anthony Horowitz, Leader of Southwark Council Sarah King, Danny Sapani, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries Justine Simons OBE and Indira Varma.

Check out photos below!

On the completion of Backstage, Matthew Warchus, Artistic Director of The Old Vic said: ‘It is a true honour to be a custodian of this magical theatre at such a momentous time in its 200-year history. Located at the heart of our city, The Old Vic has always strived to be a beacon of entertainment and exploration that hopes to engage as many people as possible. For a decade, the team and I have been committed to making our theatre more welcoming, more adventurous and less intimidating through changes to the physical spaces, and through the work on and off stage. The Backstage building demonstrates this ongoing commitment and marks a new chapter in the life of this wonderful theatre.’

Laura Stevenson, Executive Director of The Old Vic said: ‘We are delighted to be opening the doors today of our new Backstage building. Our hope is that this new extension welcomes even more people into our theatre: to eat and drink in our new cafe, to participate in our education programmes and to see new work in our Greene Studio. It is also a building for artists with more space to create and to collaborate. I am so grateful to all those who have helped to make this happen — our supporters and donors, the project team led by Rowena Russell, and to the whole team at The Old Vic who have worked tirelessly on this project.’

Dame Eileen Atkins said: ‘I am so happy to be able to join The Old Vic team in celebration of this remarkable milestone. I first stepped onto The Old Vic stage in 1962 and, since then, have been lucky enough to return many times. For me, it is a place where I feel at home and, through this expansion, I hope it will enhance that sense of belonging for local and creative communities. Today, 63 years later, it is my absolute honour to mark the beginning of yet another illustrious chapter in this extraordinary theatre’s history.’

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries said: ‘The Old Vic has been one of London’s most significant and most loved theatres for more than two centuries. The Mayor is delighted to support Backstage, a brand new home for creativity and community in Waterloo. It will help grow the next generation of creatives, welcome local schools and communities and continue The Old Vic’s legacy of artistic excellence, helping us build a better London for everyone.’

Photo Credit: Jonny Ruff