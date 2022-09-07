Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of REHAB THE MUSICAL at The Playground Theatre

'Rehab The Musical', a rock-bottom-to-redemption journey of the soul filled with thumpingly memorable songs, is playing at The Playground Theatre through 17 September, 2022.

Cast: Keith Allen, Jonny Labey, Gloria Onitiri, Jodie Steele, John Barr, Annabel Giles, Andy Brady, Dawn Buckland, Marion Campbell, Andrew Patrick-Walker and Phil Sealey.

It's 1999 and jaded 26-year-old pop star, Kid Pop, finds himself in court, after being caught red handed in a drug fuelled tabloid sting. An understanding judge gives Kid the choice between jail time or six weeks in a rehabilitation centre. It seems a no-brainer: rehab will be a holiday. But how could Kid have got it so wrong?

'Rehab The Musical' will sweep audiences up on an emotional journey of the soaring highs and tragic lows of the 'guests' of the Glade Rehab Centre.

It has music & lyrics by Grant Black and Murray Lachlan Young, a book by Elliot Davis, and is directed and choreographed by Gary Lloyd ('Thriller Live' - 12 years in the West End, 'Heathers'). Produced by Blacklist Entertainment.