Photos: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of HAMILTON

The tour currently plays at the Manchester Palace until 24 February 2024. 

By: Nov. 21, 2023

All new production photos have been released for the first ever UK and Ireland tour of the award-winning HAMILTON, which currently plays at the Manchester Palace until 24 February 2024. 

 Check out the photos below!

HAMILTON stars Shaq Taylor as Alexander Hamilton, Sam Oladeinde as Aaron Burr, Gabriela Benedetti as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds,  KM Drew Boateng as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Daniel Boys as King George, Maya Britto as Eliza Hamilton, Aisha Jawando as Angelica Schuyler, DeAngelo Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Billy Nevers as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Charles Simmons as George Washington.

They are joined by Simeon Beckett, Taylor Bradshaw, Cletus Chan, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey, Kyeirah D’marni, Yesy Garcia, Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez, Levi Tyrell Johnson, Honey Joseph, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Richard Logun, Buna McCreery-Njie, Mia Mullarkey, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Kiran Patel, Izzy Read, Alice Readie, Harry Robinson, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Jasmine Jia Yung Shen, Samantha Shuma, Michael James Stewart, Rhys West, Jack Whitehead and Sian Yeo.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.  Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.  The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

HAMILTON is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Hamilton
DeAngelo Jones, Shaq Taylor, Billy Nevers, KM Drew Boateng

Hamilton
Daniel Boys

Hamilton
Maya Britto, Aisha Jawando, Gabriela Benedetti

Hamilton
Sam Oladeinde

Hamilton
Sam Oladeinde and company

Hamilton
Shaq Taylor and company

Hamilton
Shaq Taylor

Hamilton
Company

Hamilton
Charles Simmons and company



Recommended For You