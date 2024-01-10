Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of 2:22 - A GHOST STORY

The cast will perform in venues across the UK until 8 June 2024. 

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL

All new production images have been released from the UK tour of Danny Robins’ thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story. The brand new cast for the second leg of the tour includes Vera Chok (Hollyoaks, Cobra) as Lauren, Jay McGuiness (The Wanted, BIG! The Musical, Rip It Up) as Ben, George Rainsford (Call the Midwife, Casualty) as Sam and Fiona Wade (Emmerdale, Silent Witness) will play Jenny.

Check out the photos below!

This current tour began previews at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate Theatre on 5 January 2024 with press night taking place on 10 January, and the cast will perform in venues across the UK until 8 June 2024. 

Written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr; 2:22 is an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may, or may not, appear…

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

“THERE’S SOMETHING IN OUR HOUSE. I HEAR IT EVERY NIGHT, AT THE SAME TIME"

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up... until 2:22... and then they’ll know.

The production premiered at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser, and Jake Wood, where it won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Play. It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks, starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan, and Giovanna Fletcher, which completed its run on 12 February 2021. For the first season at the Criterion (May - September 2022), the cast included Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Sam Swainsbury, and Beatriz Romilly, the second season, launching in September, starred Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Felix Scott, and Tamsin Carroll. 

The box office record-breaking run at the Lyric starring Cheryl, Jake Wood, Scott Karim, and Louise Ford, concluded its run on 23 April. The West End season at the Apollo Theatre starred Sophia Bush, Ricky Champ, Clifford Samuel and Jaime Winstone, and set off on its UK tour in Autumn 2023 with Joe Absolom, Charlene Boyd, Nathaniel Curtis and Louisa Lytton in the cast.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher. Casting by Matilda James.

2:22 - A Ghost Story is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon. 



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Park Theatre Launches Comedy Programme, PARK LAUGHS Photo
Park Theatre Launches Comedy Programme, PARK LAUGHS

Park Theatre has announced a new series of stand up and comedy shows in both Park200 and the intimate Park90 space. Learn more about the lineup here!

2
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BRONCO BILLY - THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BRONCO BILLY - THE MUSICAL

Photos have been released going inside rehearsals for the new musical Bronco Billy – The Musical. See all the photos below.

3
REWIND by Ephemeral Ensemble Opens at the New Diorama This Month Photo
REWIND by Ephemeral Ensemble Opens at the New Diorama This Month

REWIND by Ephemeral Ensemble opens at New Diorama this month. Performances run 30 Jan – 10 Feb 2024.

4
Video: Watch Cast of JUST FOR ONE DAY Rehearse The Cars Drive Photo
Video: Watch Cast of JUST FOR ONE DAY Rehearse The Car's 'Drive'

Watch the cast of Just For One Day in the rehearsal room as they perform The Car's 'Drive' for the first time.

More Hot Stories For You

THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Will Come to UK Cinemas in MarchTHE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Will Come to UK Cinemas in March
BALLET NIGHTS Prog 004 Comes to Lanterns in FebruaryBALLET NIGHTS Prog 004 Comes to Lanterns in February
VAULT's First Fundraising Gala is Now On SaleVAULT's First Fundraising Gala is Now On Sale
Cast Set For the Premiere of TRANSGRESSION at The White Bear TheatreCast Set For the Premiere of TRANSGRESSION at The White Bear Theatre

Videos

Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024 Video
Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND Video
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You