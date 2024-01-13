Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY

The production opens at Northern Stage from 1-15 February ahead of a 5-week national tour.

By: Jan. 13, 2024

Pilot Theatre in association with Northern Stage and York Theatre Royal have released new behind-the-scenes images for the premiere of Zoe Cooper’s new adaptation of David Almond’s award-winning young adult’s novel A Song for Ella Grey.

See the photo below!

Opening at Northern Stage from 1-15 February ahead of a 5 week national tour, the images feature cast members Grace Long (Breeders, Sky/FX and the film Three Days Millionaire, Shush Films); Beth Crame (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Northern Stage); Jonathan Iceton (Down the Lines, The Customs House); Amonik Melaco (Nutcracker, Southbank Centre, Singin’ In The Rain, Sadlers Wells and Heathers The Musical, The Other Place) and Olivia Onyehara (All’s Well That Ends Well, Royal Shakespeare Company and The 39 Steps, Stephen Joseph Theatre).

Claire and her best friend, Ella Grey, are ordinary kids from ordinary families in an ordinary world. They and their friends fall in and out of love, play music and dance, stare at the stars, yearn for excitement, and have parties on the beautiful beaches of Northumberland.

One day a stranger, a musician called Orpheus, appears on the beach, and entrances them all but particularly Ella. Where has Orpheus come from and what path will Ella follow?'

A Song for Ella Grey is a tale of modern teenagers and ancient forces, a tale told since the dawn of time and told again today. 

Directed by Esther Richardson (Noughts and Crosses, Pilot Theatre), A Song for Ella Grey opens at Northern Stage, Newcastle (1-15 February) then tours to York Theatre Royal (20-24 February), Theatre Peckham (27 February-2 March), Hull Truck Theatre (5-9 March) Liverpool Playhouse (13-16 March) and Yvonne Arnaud Guildford (19-23 March).

For more information on A Song for Ella Grey visit the link below.

Photo Credit: Topher McGrillis

Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY
Zak Younger Banks

Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY
Company

Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY
Olivia Onyehara and Amonik Melaco

Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY
Olivia Onyehara, Amonik Melaco, and Jonathan Iceton

Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY
Jonathan Iceton

Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY
Jonathan Iceton, Amonik Melaco, and Beth Crame

Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY
Grace Long

Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY
Grace Long

Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY
Esther Richardson

Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY
Grace Long

Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY
Esther Richardson

Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY
Beth Crame

Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY
Beth Crame




