Photos: First Look at the New Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at The Other Palace

The show is now booking until 3 September 2023.

Mar. 03, 2023  

All new production photos have been released from Heathers the Musical, to celebrate the new cast who started their run at The Other Palace on 21st February. The show is now booking until 3 September 2023.

Donning the blue blazer, and stepping into the lead role of geeky teen, turned popular girl will be Miracle Chance (Be More Chill), as Veronica Sawyer. Beside her, freezing our brains in the role of Jason 'J.D' Dean is Ellis Kirk (Dear Evan Hansen).

Our titular 'Heathers' are led by Olivia Barnett-Legh, who is making her professional debut as the formidable Heather Chandler, Kia Paris Walcott (Millennials) as Heather Duke, and Katharine Pearson (Back To The Future) as Heather McNamara.

The register for the 2023 class of Westerberg is completed with Katie Ramshaw (Roger and Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Martha Dunnstock, Will Breckin (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) as Kurt Kelly, Cristian Zaccarini (Grease) as Ram Sweeney, Rachel Breeze (La Boheme) as Ms Fleming, Alexander McMorran (Little Women) as Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, Alexander Service (Come From Away) as Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principal with Elliot David Parkes (Heathers) as Beleaguered Geek, Megan Hill (But I'm A Cheerleader) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Georgia Anderson (Hairspray) as New Wave Party Girl, Sophie Hutchinson (The Addams Family) as Drama Club Drama Queen, Georgia Iudica-Davies (The Book of Mormon) as Young Republicanette, Bibi Jay (Betty Blue Eyes) as Stoner Chick, Lewis Asquith (Heathers) as Hipster Dork and Kaine Ruddach (Mamma Mia!) as Preppy Stud.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, the musical started its UK journey with a cult following and was a box office record-breaker at The Other Palace in 2018, before transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited season later that year, going on to win the WhatsOnStage award for Best New Musical 2019. The production then returned to the Haymarket and played a hugely successful summer season 2021, kick-starting the West End's pandemic recovery, before returning back to its original home to reopen The Other Palace.

With a dazzling book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers the Musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, and starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Dan Samson, the assistant choreographer is Chris Parkinson.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody...

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Katie Ramshaw

Kia Paris Walcott, Olivia Barnett-Legh, Katharine Pearson

Kia Paris Walcott, Olivia Barnett-Legh, Katharine Pearson

Miracle Chance and Ellis Kirk

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Will Breckin and Cristian Zaccarini



