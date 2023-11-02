Photos: First Look at the Cast of ELF THE MUSICAL in the West End

The musical opens at the Dominion Theatre, for a limited season, on 15 November 2023.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

All new photos have been released of the cast of ELF the Musical which opens at the Dominion Theatre, for a limited season, on 15 November 2023.

The cast of ELF includes Matthew Wolfenden as Buddy, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Rebecca Lock as Emily Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.

With songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book by Tony award winners by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, the feel-good bonanza is based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit starring Will Ferrell. ELF tells the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf! Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realise he’ll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.





