Photos: First Look at WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park Theatre

All new production photos have been released for Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor at Park Theatre.

Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, opened at the Park Theatre on St Andrew's Day, Wednesday 30th November 2022.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, is based on the true story of the remarkable, isolating, and unsolved mystery of the Flannan Isles and runs at the Park Theatre until Saturday 31st December 2022.

Directed by Shilpa T-Hyland, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor will star Ewan Stewart (Titanic, Witness for the Prosecution, River City) as James Ducat, Jamie Quinn (BBC's Two Doors Down, The Lieutenant of Inishmore) as Thomas Marshall and Graeme Dalling (Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Let the Right One In) as Donald MacArthur.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is based on the true story of James Ducat, Thomas Marshall, and Donald MacArthur. An original eerie thriller that explores the enduring mystery of the three famous lighthouse keepers.

The dramatic landscape of the Flannan Isles serves as the backdrop for the unsolved mystery of three lighthouse keepers who vanished without a trace on 15th December 1900. Today, more than a century later, this unsolved Hebridean legend inspires this haunting tale.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor features music by Niall Bailey, set and costume design by Zoe Hurwitz, illusion design by John Bulleid, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and sound design by Nik Paget-Tomlinson.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is partnering with the UK based charity StrongMen. Founded by Dan Cross and Efrem Brynin, StrongMen supports men following bereavement. Grief can cause severe emotional and physical health conditions which are often overlooked and even ignored, especially in men.

Tickets are selling fast for this fascinating festive treat for those who are brave enough!