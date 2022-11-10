Photos: First Look at Timothy Hutton, Lisa Dwan & More in THE SEX PARTY at Menier Chocolate Factory
The Sex Party opens on 15 November, with previews from 4 November, and runs until 7 January 2023.
The Menier Chocolate Factory is presenting the world première of Terry Johnson's The Sex Party. The Sex Party opens on 15 November, with previews from 4 November, and runs until 7 January 2023.
Get a first look at photos below!
Johnson directs Will Barton (Tim), Amanda Donohoe (Magdalena), Lisa Dwan (Gilly), John Hopkins (Jake), Timothy Hutton (Jeff), Jason Merrells (Alex), Pooya Mohseni (Lucy), Molly Osborne (Hetty) and Kelly Price (Camilla).
Designer: Tim Shortall; Lighting: Ben Ormerod; Sound: John Leonard
Four couples gather in a suburban London home for an evening of wine, cheese, and more intimate pleasures. Some are curious, some are more familiar, and one is rather unexpected. Thus a promising evening is poised to go beyond anyone's expectations.
The world première of this play by Terry Johnson similarly promises to surprise, perhaps shock, and most certainly entertain!
Photo credit: Alastair Muir
John Hopkins, Molly Osborne, Lisa Dwan, Pooya Mohseni, Timothy Hutton, Jason Merrells
Jason Merrells, Molly Osborne, Timothy Hutton
Jason Merrells, Will Barton, Kelly Price, John Hopkins
John Hopkins, Lisa Dwan, Molly Osborne
John Hopkins, Timothy Hutton, Kelly Price, Pooya Mohseni Molly Osborne
Lisa Dwan, Timothy Hutton Jason Merrells, Pooya Mohseni, Kelly Price
Lisa Dwan, Kelly Price, Pooya Mohseni
Molly Osborne, Jason Merrells, Lisa Dwan
Timothy Hutton, Jon Hopkins, Lisa Dwan, Amanda Ryan, Will Barton, Kelly Price, Molly Osborne, Pooya Mohseni, Jason Merrells