Photos: First Look at Timothy Hutton, Lisa Dwan & More in THE SEX PARTY at Menier Chocolate Factory

The Sex Party opens on 15 November, with previews from 4 November, and runs until 7 January 2023.

Nov. 10, 2022  

The Menier Chocolate Factory is presenting the world première of Terry Johnson's The Sex Party. The Sex Party opens on 15 November, with previews from 4 November, and runs until 7 January 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

Johnson directs Will Barton (Tim), Amanda Donohoe (Magdalena), Lisa Dwan (Gilly), John Hopkins (Jake), Timothy Hutton (Jeff), Jason Merrells (Alex), Pooya Mohseni (Lucy), Molly Osborne (Hetty) and Kelly Price (Camilla).

Designer: Tim Shortall; Lighting: Ben Ormerod; Sound: John Leonard

Four couples gather in a suburban London home for an evening of wine, cheese, and more intimate pleasures. Some are curious, some are more familiar, and one is rather unexpected. Thus a promising evening is poised to go beyond anyone's expectations.

The world première of this play by Terry Johnson similarly promises to surprise, perhaps shock, and most certainly entertain!




