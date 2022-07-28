Photos: First Look at THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE, Making its West End Premiere Tonight

All new photos have been released for the C.S. Lewis' classic The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which makes its West End premiere tonight (28 July 2022) at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Drury Lane, London.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which has been seen by a quarter of a million people on its recent nineteen-week tour of the UK and Ireland, will play a strictly limited season in the West End through until 8 January 2023.

Joining Samantha Womack as the White Witch are Ammar Duffus as Peter, Shaka Kalokoh as Edmund, Robyn Sinclair as Susan and Delainey Hayles as Lucy. The cast also includes Scott Brooks (Mr Pope and Fox Trot), Rachel Dawson (Miss Chutney, Blue Badger and Spirit of the Moon), Oliver Grant (Mr Wilson, Schrodinger, Red Squirrel, Head Cruel, Aslan Puppeteer and Resident Director), Chris Jared as Aslan, Matthew James Hinchliffe (Mr Marsden, Mauve Mole and Music Captain), Shaun McCourt (Mr Granville, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer and Puppet Captain), Christina Tedders (Mrs Beaver), Jez Unwin (Mr Tumnus) and Johnson Willis (Professor Kirk, Father Christmas, Wise Owl and White Mouse).

Actors new to the production are: Myla Carmen (Swing), Jasmin Colangelo (Swing/ Dance Captain), Julian Hoult (Mr Beaver), Ashlee Irish (Swing), Sean Lopeman (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare, Aslan Puppeteer), Emmanuel Ogunjinmi (Maugrim, Solider, Satyr and White Stag), (Micha Richardson (Mrs Pevensie and Robin), Ciaran Roger (Swing), and Charlotte-Kate Warren (Miss Gumley Warmly and Phoenix).

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

C.S. Lewis' book (published by HarperCollins) has been engrossing readers young and old for over 70 years, has sold 85 million copies in 60 languages and is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. More information about C.S. Lewis from www.narnia.com.

Samantha Womack played the lead role in the sold-out production of The Girl on the Train in the West End and on tour. Her past theatre roles include the Tony award-winning production of South Pacific in which she starred alongside Patrick Swayze, Guys and Dolls at London's Piccadilly Theatre (directed by Michael Grandage) and playing Emma in an award-winning production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal (directed by Sir Peter Hall). Her varied work on television has seen Samantha moving from comedy to drama with the cult success of BBC's Game On and Babes in the Wood to ITV's gritty crime drama Liverpool 1, Imogen's Face and Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders. Films include playing the unhinged mother of Eggsy in the The Kingsman franchise sharing the screen with Colin Firth and Samuel L Jackson and playing Hazel in Jon Godber's Up 'n Under.

Director Michael Fentiman said: "I'm delighted to be bringing our production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe to the Gillian Lynne Theatre. The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.

This story, about a community battling hardship in the darkest of winters, who together find freedom again in the light of summer, couldn't be more pertinent for these times."

Tony award-winning producer Chris Harper said: "This wonderful production has been delighting audiences up and down the country and I am so thrilled that we can bring this magical family show to the West End this summer. We can't wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular journey through the wardrobe"

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is produced by Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber and was first produced at the Leeds Playhouse.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg