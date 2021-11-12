Photos: First Look at THE DRIFTERS GIRL at The Garrick Theatre

Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud play The Drifters in a brand new musical also starring Beverley Knight, which tells the remarkable story of one of the world's greatest vocal groups and the woman who made them.

The Drifters Girl brings together a brilliant collection of performers to play the iconic group. Adam J Bernard exploded into the West End limelight when he originated the role of Jimmy 'Thunder' Early in Dreamgirls, for which he was awarded an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical.

From the highs of hit records and sell out tours to the lows of legal battles and personal tragedy, The Drifters Girl charts the trailblazing efforts of the world's first African American, female music manager and how she refused to ever give up on the group she loved. Thirty years, and hundreds of hit songs later, there is no doubt that Faye Treadwell was and always will be, The Drifters Girl.

With an incredible soundtrack of some of the most famous songs in history, including Save The Last Dance For Me, Under The Boardwalk, Kissin In The Back Row Of The Movies, Stand By Me, Come On Over To My Place, Saturday Night At The Movies and many more, The Drifters Girl will play for just 15 performances in Newcastle before transferring to London for a limited 20 week season.

The Drifters Girl, with a book by Ed Curtis, based on an idea by Tina Treadwell, and which is co-created by Beverley Knight, Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud will be directed by Jonathan Church, with set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Associate Director is Tyrone Huntley and Associate Choreographer is Myles Brown with casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Jo Hawes.

The Drifters Girl is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.

For further information, please see www.thedriftersgirl.com