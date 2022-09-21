Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE BOOK THIEF World Premiere at the Octagon Theatre Bolton

The cast is led by Ryan O’Donnell, Jack Lord, Danielle Henry, and Daniel Krikler.

Sep. 21, 2022  

The Octagon Theatre Bolton is presenting the world premiere of The Book Thief through Saturday 15th October 2022. Directed by the Octagon's Artistic Director Lotte Wakeham (One Man Two Guvnors, The Hound of the Baskervilles, Peter Pan, Octagon Theatre) and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves (Amélie, Criterion Theatre), the script is penned by award-winning author Jodi Picoult (My Sister's Keeper) and Timothy Allen McDonald (adaptor of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka and James and the Giant Peach), with music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Olaf's Frozen Adventure, Walt Disney Animation Studios) and musical direction, orchestrations and arrangements by Matthew Malone.

This spellbinding production is based on Markus Zusak's worldwide best-selling novel and follows courageous young orphan Liesel as she enters a dangerous game of book thievery in 1930s Nazi-Germany.

The cast is led by Ryan O'Donnell (The Serpent, BBC One; Quadrophenia, Plymouth Theatre Royal) as the Narrator, Jack Lord (A Christmas Carol, Leeds Playhouse; West Side Story, Royal Exchange) as Hans Hubermann, Danielle Henry (Doctors, BBC One; After Life, National Theatre) as Rosa Hubermann, and Daniel Krikler (Present Laughter, The Old Vic; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Universal Pictures) as Max Vandenburg. They are joined by 4 extraordinary young actors; the role of Liesel will be shared by Bea Glancy and Niamh Palmer and the role of Rudy will be shared by Alfie Corbett and Charlie Murphy.

The ensemble is completed by Purvi Parmar (The Jungle Book, Chester Storyhouse; Peter Pan, Octagon Theatre Bolton), Katy Clayton (The Band, Theatre Royal Haymarket & UK Tour; A Taste of Honey, Trafalgar Studios), Victoria Brazier (Pride & Prejudice, Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre; The Secret Garden, York Theatre Royal/Theatre by the Lake), Ida Regan (4 Walls, Derby Theatre; Beauty and the Beast, The Dukes Lancaster), Duane Gooden (The Jungle Book, Fairfield Halls; The Smartest Giant in Town, Little Angel Theatre/Fiery Light), Andrew Whitehead (A Christmas Carol, Hull Truck Theatre; Brassic, Sky) and Matthew Heywood (Peter Pan, Octagon Theatre Bolton; Zorro, Hope Mill Theatre).

Photo credit: Pamela Raith

Ryan O'Donnell
Ryan O'Donnell

Niamh Palmer, Jack Lord
Niamh Palmer, Jack Lord

Niamh Palmer, ensemble
Niamh Palmer, ensemble

Niamh Palmer, ensemble
Niamh Palmer, ensemble

Niamh Palmer, Charlie Murphy
Niamh Palmer, Charlie Murphy

Ryan O'Donnell, ensemble
Ryan O'Donnell, ensemble

Ryan O'Donnell, Bea Glancy
Ryan O'Donnell, Bea Glancy

Bea Glancy, Alfie Corbett
Bea Glancy, Alfie Corbett

Bea Glancy, Alfie Corbett
Bea Glancy, Alfie Corbett

Bea Glancy
Bea Glancy

Ensemble
Ensemble

Ensemble
Ensemble

Danielle Henry, Jack Lord
Danielle Henry, Jack Lord

Daniel Krikler, Ensemble
Daniel Krikler, Ensemble

Charlie Murphy, Ensemble
Charlie Murphy, Ensemble

Niamh Palmer
Niamh Palmer


