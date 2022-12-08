Photos: First Look at Simon Russell Beale and More in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Bridge Theatre

Simon Russell Beale and Eben Figueiredo return to the Bridge Theatre in Nicholas Hytner's production of A Christmas Carol for four weeks only, and are joined by Lyndsey Marshal. Check out all new photos of them in action below!

Devised by Hytner, A Christmas Carol was previously seen at The Bridge in December 2020, before its acclaimed run was cut short by the coronavirus lockdown. Now, it returns this festive season, from 6 to 31 December 2022. Suitable for all ages, the show runs at 90 minutes without interval.

A Christmas Carol didn't just invent Christmas as we know it. It's also scary, joyful, spooky, hilarious, furious, beautiful, and a triumphant declaration that even the hardest hearts can melt.

Set and costume designs are again by Rose Revitt, with lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry, video design by Luke Halls and Zakk Hein, music by Grant Olding and choreography by James Cousins.