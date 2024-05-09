Photos: First Look at SPIRITED AWAY at the London Coliseum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Studio Ghibli’s SPIRITED AWAY, created by legendary animator and director Hayao Miyazaki, has been re-imagined for the stage by Toho Theatrical Department and Olivier and Tony Award-winning director John Caird (Les Misérables).

Following a sell-out tour of Japan in 2022, the original Japanese cast will perform this spectacular production for a strictly limited London season. Check out all new production photos below!

Plus, check out photos from the opening night here!

The production will be presented in the original Japanese, with English captions. Miyazaki’s masterpiece is brought beautifully to life with a live orchestra playing the magnificent film score by Joe Hisaishi arranged by Brad Haak (Mary Poppins), dazzling set design by Jon Bausor (Bat Out of Hell), wildly imaginative puppets designed by Toby Olié (Pinocchio: National Theatre), choreography by Shigehiro Ide (NODA MAP Series), and lavish costumes by Sachiko Nakahara.

The original Japanese Stage Production of SPIRITED AWAY is based on the Oscar-winning animated feature film by Hayao Miyazaki, adapted by John Caird, co-adapted by Maoko Imai and featuring the original score by Joe Hisaishi.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Kanna Hashimoto

Mone Kamishiraishi

Yuyai Garashi, Mone Kamishiraishi

Mone Kamishiraishi, Hikaru Yamano

Mone Kamishiraishi, Hikaru Yamano

Mone Kamishiraishi, Kotaro Daigo

Mone Kamishiraishi

Marina Tsuki

Mone Kamishiraishi, Romi Park

Mone Kamishiraishi

Company

Mone Kamishiraishi

Romi Park

Mone Kamishiraishi, Tomorowo Taguchi

Kanna Hashimoto

Company

Kenyao Sumi and company

Hikaru Yamano

Obata no Oniisan

Kanna Hashimoto

Fu Hinami

Company

Tomorowo Taguchi

Kanna Hashimoto

Kanna Hashimoto, Kotaro Daigo

Kotaro Daigo

Kanna Hashimoto and Hikaru Yamano

Kanna Hashimoto

Kanna Hashimoto

Kanna Hashimoto, Marina Tsuki

