Photos: First Look at SCROOGELICIOUS at Theatre Peckham

Scoogelicious, Peckham's take on Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol takes centre stage this December, written by playwright and actor Geoffrey Aymer and presented by Theatre Peckham.

This impressive festive family show blends storytelling, dance and song with an original music score by Jordan Xavier featuring rap, RnB, hip hop and funk. Aymer reunites with Theatre Peckham's Artistic Director Suzann McLean to present a refreshed and entertaining allegorical tale that will deeply resonate with audiences across London.

Check out production photos below!

As is Theatre Peckham's tradition, the annual Christmas show, directed by Suzann McLean, will be performed by an inspiring mix of professional actors and young people from their Academy, which nurtures the next generation of young performers. KM Drew Boateng, fresh from the national tour of The Colour Purple, is cast in the lead role as Ebony Scrooge, while Tomi Egbowon-Ogunjobi, whose screen credits include Netflix's hit show Sex Education and ITV's hotly anticipated drama Riches by Abby Ajayi, plays Scrooge's business partner Marlene Jacobs. The professional cast also includes Ellie Clayton in the role of Chris Prezzie, Ellie can most recently be seen in CBBC's So Awkward; Siphiwo Mahlentle as the Original Gangsta Duppy, Siphiwo graduated from drama school, Art's Educational, in July 2022, and former Theatre Peckham member and Academy tutor Gustavo Silva playing a bunch of comedy roles.

In Aymer's modern-day adaptation, this Scrooge has transformed from an elderly miser and money lender to a young go-getting, property developer and landlord. Themes of gentrification and the growing inequalities in society foreshadow our current cost of living crisis. The iconic role of Tiny Tim is reinvented as Tyrese Crichlow, a part which will be played by Young Company members Ezekiel Ashitey (8-years-old) and Jadon Henry (11-years-old).