Photos: First Look at SCROOGELICIOUS at Theatre Peckham
Scroogelicious runs from 1 to 23 December 2022.
Scoogelicious, Peckham's take on Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol takes centre stage this December, written by playwright and actor Geoffrey Aymer and presented by Theatre Peckham.
This impressive festive family show blends storytelling, dance and song with an original music score by Jordan Xavier featuring rap, RnB, hip hop and funk. Aymer reunites with Theatre Peckham's Artistic Director Suzann McLean to present a refreshed and entertaining allegorical tale that will deeply resonate with audiences across London.
Check out production photos below!
As is Theatre Peckham's tradition, the annual Christmas show, directed by Suzann McLean, will be performed by an inspiring mix of professional actors and young people from their Academy, which nurtures the next generation of young performers. KM Drew Boateng, fresh from the national tour of The Colour Purple, is cast in the lead role as Ebony Scrooge, while Tomi Egbowon-Ogunjobi, whose screen credits include Netflix's hit show Sex Education and ITV's hotly anticipated drama Riches by Abby Ajayi, plays Scrooge's business partner Marlene Jacobs. The professional cast also includes Ellie Clayton in the role of Chris Prezzie, Ellie can most recently be seen in CBBC's So Awkward; Siphiwo Mahlentle as the Original Gangsta Duppy, Siphiwo graduated from drama school, Art's Educational, in July 2022, and former Theatre Peckham member and Academy tutor Gustavo Silva playing a bunch of comedy roles.
In Aymer's modern-day adaptation, this Scrooge has transformed from an elderly miser and money lender to a young go-getting, property developer and landlord. Themes of gentrification and the growing inequalities in society foreshadow our current cost of living crisis. The iconic role of Tiny Tim is reinvented as Tyrese Crichlow, a part which will be played by Young Company members Ezekiel Ashitey (8-years-old) and Jadon Henry (11-years-old).
Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli
KM Boateng and Ellie Clayton
KM Boateng and company
Ellie Clayton and company
More Hot Stories For You
November 29, 2022
As rehearsals start next week in London, new artwork is revealed for the UK premiere of the uplifting Broadway musical George Takei's Allegiance.
Bush Theatre Announces Its Script Submissions Window and Emerging Writer's Group
November 29, 2022
The Bush Theatre, London has announced that their latest script submissions window will run from 29 November 2022 until 9 January 2023.
Ross Noble Announces New UK Tour For 2023/2024
November 29, 2022
Acclaimed comedy legend Ross Noble is set to return to UK theatres in 2023/2024 with his brand new, 53-date stand-up tour Jibber Jabber Jamboree. Following his enormously successful previous tour of 'Humournoid', the much-loved British comic will be bringing his inimitable train-of-thought comedy and randomist wit back to UK stages from 25th October 2023 - 17th March 2024.
SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will be Broadcast on BBC This Holiday Season
November 29, 2022
The star-studded Sondheim's Old Friends concert will be broadcast on BBC this holiday season! Dates and times for the BBC Two broadcast and iPlayer release have yet to be announced.
European Debut of TURN IT OUT With Tiler Peck & Friends Comes to Sadler's Wells This Spring
November 29, 2022
Award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck presents the European premiere of Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends at Sadler's Wells on Thursday 9 - Saturday 11 March 2023. With her personal touches on the evening, Peck has assembled many of today's most exciting dance artists for an innovative programme.