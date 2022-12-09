Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look at Ricky Champ, Gemma Hunt & More in PETER PAN - THE RETURN OF CAPTAIN HOOK Panto

Experience fantastic flying effects, an acrobatic pirate crew, and possibly the hungriest crocodile you’ll ever see.

Dec. 09, 2022  

UK Productions and BH Live are presenting a super swashbuckling family adventure Peter Pan - The Return of Captain Hook, flying into Fairfield Halls Croydon from the 10th to 31ST December. The star-studded cast, headed up by EastEnders bad boy Ricky Champ as 'Captain Hook' and Gemma Hunt as 'Tinker Bell', promises to be a fabulous festive production with guaranteed fun, laughs and adventure! With galleons of entertainment, fantastic flying effects, an acrobatic pirate crew, and possibly the hungriest crocodile you'll ever see, join the adventure this festive season.

Get a first look at photos below!

Joining Ricky Champ and Gemma Hunt are CBBC and Crackerjack's Mark Rhodes as 'Smee' and Channel 5 Milkshake! presenter David Ribi as 'Peter Pan'. Also joining the company are Ohanna Greaves as 'Emily Darling' and Emma Jay Thomas as 'Mrs Darling'.

Join Peter, Smee, Tinker Bell, Emily and Ethel Mermaid on a brand-new swashbuckling adventure full of fun, laughter ... and crocodiles!

After defeating the evil Captain Hook and his crew of prancing pirates, life has been pretty perfect for Peter Pan. But when a stranger arrives in Neverland, he is forced to question his past and face his future. Will Peter ever grow up?

And then there are the rumours ...

That a certain someone survived the stormy seas and is seeking revenge! Have you heard them too? People are saying ... that Hook is back!

So watch out ... he might be behind you!

For tickets and more information visit: fairfield.co.uk

Photo credi: Elliot Franks

David Ribi

David Ribi, Ricky Champ

The cast

Gemma Hunt

Gemma Hunt, David Ribi and company

Gemma Hunt, David Ribi, Ohanna Greaves

Gemma Hunt, David Ribi, Ohanna Greaves

Gemma Hunt, David Ribi, Ohanna Greaves

Mark Rhodes, Gemma Hunt, Ohanna Greaves, David Ribi

Mark Rhodes, Ricky Champ

Ricky Champ

Ricky Champ and company

Ricky Champ and company



