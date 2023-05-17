Photos: First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Once On This Island opens tonight and runs until Saturday 10 June 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 1 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 2 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Once On This Island opens tonight and runs until Saturday 10 June 2023 at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Get a first look at photos below!

Tickets are on sale, more information Click Here.

Description automatically generatedDirected by Ola Ince, Once On This Island has a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, and is based on the novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy. The original West End production won Best New Musical at the Olivier Awards when it premiered in 1995 and the most recent Broadway revival won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival in 2018.

A story of love, grief, faith and hope, Once On This Island tells of peasant girl Ti Moune, a boy called Daniel, and a union that prejudice forbids. Against the heat of the Caribbean sun and destruction of tropical storms, can Ti Moune settle the wager of the Gods, and prove that love is more powerful than death?

The cast includes: Gabrielle Brooks (Ti Moune), Stephenson Ardern-Sodje (Daniel), Courtney-Mae Briggs (Andrea), Jonathon Grant (Armand + US Agwe), Emilie Louise Israel (Erzulie), Chris Jarman (Tonton), Anelisa Lamola (Asaka), Natasha Magigi (Mama Euralie), Ashley Samuels (Agwe) and Lejaun Sheppard (Papa Ge). Further cast includes Bernadette Bangura, Hanna Dimtsu, Nay-Nay, Cassandra Lee, Newtion Matthews, Cherece Richards and Marco Titus. The role of Young Ti Moune is shared by Janai Bartlett, Lexi Kowlessar, Nesisa Mhindu, Kirsten Muzvuru, Nielle Springer and Olivia St Louis.

Completing the creative team are: Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor), Niamh Gaffney (Associate Sound Designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Designer), Niquelle LaTouche (Associate Choreographer), Nick Lidster (Sound Designer), Georgia Lowe (Set Designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (Season Associate - Intimacy Support), Lindsay McAllister (Associate Director), Philip d'Orléans (Fight Director), Chris Poon (Musical Director), Kenrick 'H2O' Sandy (Choreographer), Melissa Simon-Hartman (Costume Designer), Jacob Sparrow (Casting Director) and Annemette Verspeak (Voice & Text Director).

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Chris Jarman and Gabrielle Brooks

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Anelisa Lamola, Gabrielle Brooks

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Gabrielle Brooks and the ensemble

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Gabrielle Brooks

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Stephenson Ardern-Sodjie and Gabrielle Brooks

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
The company

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
The company

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Chris Jarman, Gabrielle Brooks and Natasha Magigi

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Chris Jarman, Natasha Magigi

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic
Emilie-Louise Israel, Bernadette Bangura, Anelisa Lamola and Newtion Matthews




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Host a Gala Performance on Fathers Day Photo
MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Host a Gala Performance on Father's Day

The new musical production Mrs. Doubtfire at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London will host a Gala performance supporting Comic Relief on Father’s Day, Sunday 18 June 2023 at 3pm.

Review: HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, Southwark Playhouse Photo
Review: HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING, Southwark Playhouse

Good performances illuminate a show that a bold new production tackles with confidence, if not complete success

Bridget Christie and Friends to Appear at Regents Park Open Air Theatre Photo
Bridget Christie and Friends to Appear at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The multi award-winning comedian, Taskmaster icon, star of her acclaimed BBC Radio 4 series, Netflix stand-up special and upcoming Channel 4 sitcom (The Change) – Bridget Christie – plays the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, alongside performances from several specially-chosen special guests. 

Photos: Inside Rehearsal With Ruth Wilson For THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal With Ruth Wilson For THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released of Ruth Wilson in the UK premiere of the internationally acclaimed The Second Woman, an epic 24-hour performance at the Young Vic Theatre.


More Hot Stories For You

SHIRLEY VALENTINE Starring Sheridan Smith Celebrates 100 Sold Out Performances at The Duke of York's TheatreSHIRLEY VALENTINE Starring Sheridan Smith Celebrates 100 Sold Out Performances at The Duke of York's Theatre
Photos: First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Regent's Park Open Air TheatrePhotos: First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Host a Gala Performance Supporting Comic Relief on Father's DayMRS. DOUBTFIRE to Host a Gala Performance Supporting Comic Relief on Father's Day
Photos: Inside Rehearsal With Ruth Wilson For THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal With Ruth Wilson For THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You