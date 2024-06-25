Photos: First Look at MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new production photos have been released for MEAN GIRLS at the Savoy Theatre, which is currently booking to 16 February 2025. Based on the beloved Paramount Pictures film, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the smash hit musical comedy started previews at the Savoy Theatre on 5 June 2024 and opens with a Gala Night this Wednesday, 26 June 2024.

Here’s Where You Belong! Every Wednesday at 10am, MEAN GIRLS will release front row seats for performances in two weeks’ time. The first release will be on 26 June for performances from 9 July. Tickets are capped at 4 per transaction (you go, Glenn Cocco). Visit meangirlsmusical.com for more information.

The MEAN GIRLS cast comprises Charlie Burn (Cady Heron), Georgina Castle (Regina George), Elèna Gyasi (Gretchen Wieners), Grace Mouat (Karen Smith), Elena Skye (Janis Sarkisian), Tom Xander (Damian Hubbard), Daniel Bravo (Aaron Samuels), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Kevin Ganatra), Ako Mitchell (Mr Duvall), and Zoë Rainey (Ms Heron, Ms Norbury and Mrs George).

They are joined by Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

The creative team for MEAN GIRLS in the West End comprises Tina Fey – Book, Jeff Richmond – Music, Nell Benjamin – Lyrics, Casey Nicholaw – Direction and Choreography, Scott Pask - Scenic Design, Katrina Lindsay - Costume Design, Kenneth Posner - Lighting Design, Brian Ronan - Sound Design, Finn Ross and Adam Young - Video Design, Josh Marquette - Hair Design, Mary-Mitchell Campbell - Musical Supervision, Vocal, Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements, and Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting - Casting.

Get in, loser, MEAN GIRLS has arrived in London! Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), opens at the Savoy Theatre this week.

Meet The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist mom, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs. Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be fetch – and YES London, we’re making it happen!

The reign has begun. If you want to sit with us, book your tickets and don’t forget…we wear pink!

MEAN GIRLS is now booking to 16 February 2025, tickets are priced from £25 with over 50,000 tickets at £40 and under. Rush rate tickets at £25 available for every MEAN GIRLS performance, in clear view locations. The rush rate is available through the TodayTix app.

MEAN GIRLS access performances currently on sale are as follows – Audio Described on Saturday 7 September at 2.30pm, Captioned Performance on Saturday 14 September at 2.30pm and British Sign Language on Saturday 21 September at 2.30pm.

Originally released in 2004, Tina Fey’s hilarious and relatable portrayal of high school life struck a chord with audiences across the globe and the film's whip-smart satire, iconic catchphrases, and unforgettable characters made it a phenomenon that remains a cultural touchstone to this day.

