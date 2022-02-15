Photos: First Look at JUNGLE RUMBLE at the Fortune Theatre

The new musical Jungle Rumble is playing to sold out houses at The Fortune Theatre in the West End this half-term, running until 20 February 2022. The final few tickets have just been released and are available from ATG Tickets (https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/jungle-rumble/fortune-theatre/ - tickets from £15).

Jungle Rumble features a fabulous line-up of West End performers, uplifting songs and thrilling choreography along with an inspirational message about working together to protect the Earth. Join ancient elephant Eeli, shy zebra Zella and cheeky monkey Boo as they journey deep into the heart of the jungle on a fearless expedition to rescue Snow, the last white lion, from the evil Lord Braggard.

The cast of Jungle Rumble is Sharon Ballard as Eeli, Darren Hart as Cheetah, Rachel Lea-Gray as Ensemble, Michael Lin as Boo, Billy Mahoney as Ensemble, Carole Stennett as Snow/Esther, Ben Stock as Lord Braggard / Boss and Joy Tan as Zella.

Jungle Rumble is Directed by Susie McKenna (current Associate Director at Kiln theatre, former Creative Director of Hackney Empire), with Choreography by Frank Thompson (Blues in the Night, The Bodyguard), Design by Lotte Collett (Hackney Empire pantomimes, Blues in the Night), Lighting Design by Simisola Majekodunmi (J'Ouvert) and Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter's Girl, Nativity! The Musical). It is produced by Perform Productions and General Managed by Anthology Theatre.

Produced by Perform Productions, as drama school Perform's debut West End show, Jungle Rumble marks a natural progression for the highly-regarded drama school founded and run by Lucy Quick and Will Barnett, leading the way within the industry in making such a move. Perform runs children's drama classes for ages 4-12 across the UK. Jungle Rumble, which is written and composed by Will Barnett, ties in with the students' jungle theme this term, bringing stories and songs of the jungle to life on the West End stage.

Jungle Rumble offers a perfect half-term day out for the whole family. It runs until 20 February at The Fortune Theatre, Russell St, London (Covent Garden) at various times during the day (running time 45 minutes). To book, or for more information, visit: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/jungle-rumble/fortune-theatre/.